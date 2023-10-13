Kourtney Kardashian Got Pregnant After She and Travis Barker Quit IVF Treatment: 'We Stopped Forcing the Process'
Kourtney Kardashian used the wise words of Drake to describe her pregnancy, calling the miracle situation "God's plan."
After desperately trying for months to conceive a child with her husband, Travis Barker, the 44-year-old nearly gave up hope — until the middle of June, when she surprisingly announced she was pregnant with the couple's first baby together.
"It arrived when both Travis and I no longer even thought about it, and when I had stopped fertility treatment," Kardashian explained to a news publication in an interview published Friday, October 13.
While having a bun in the oven, the mom-of-three (soon to be four), who shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her ex Scott Disick, has received backlash online due to many social media users not believing the baby came naturally.
The haters, however, "don't affect" Kardashian, as she knows the truth behind her own life story.
"To those who make [the hate comments], I just say: 'How could you question God’s plan?'" the Poosh founder admitted. "Because that’s how I see this pregnancy."
Kardashian and Barker, 47, were certain they wanted a child together even before they tied the knot.
The couple first started seeking in vitro fertilization treatments in the summer of 2021; they didn't get married until May 2022.
"I was pushed towards [IVF] as if it were the only option. The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn’t right for me," The Kardashians star confessed. "My intuition was telling me that it wasn’t suitable for me — I don’t even take medicine, imagine — that it was working against my body rather than for it."
"I knew deep down that it wasn't the right thing. I kept telling Travis: 'If we're meant to have a baby, then it's just going to happen.' And that’s how it was. When we stopped forcing the process, then it happened," she continued of her and Barker — who is also a father to his and ex-wife Shanna Moakler's children, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17. (He also raised Atiana De La Hoya since she was 5 years old.)
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The pregnancy process has certainly been stressful for Kardashian, who says she experienced "many restrictions in the first months."
"This time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors," Kardashian explained, noting they advised her to restrain from having intercourse with Barker, steer clear of plane rides and not to work out or go to Pilates.
"I think all this caution made me a little afraid because, in the past, I never had to be so careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear," she detailed.
The height of Kardashians worries occurred in September when she had to undergo emergency fetal surgery in a successful effort to save both the baby and herself.
"Right after the surgery, I reached the point where I let myself go and I stopped worrying. Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers. It was terrifying," Kardashian concluded of the "frightening" experience.
Vanity Fair Italy interviewed Kardashian for their cover story.