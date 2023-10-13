Kourtney Kardashian Got Pregnant After She and Travis Barker Quit IVF Treatment: 'We Stopped Forcing the Process'

"I was pushed towards [IVF] as if it were the only option. The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn’t right for me," The Kardashians star confessed. "My intuition was telling me that it wasn’t suitable for me — I don’t even take medicine, imagine — that it was working against my body rather than for it."

"I knew deep down that it wasn't the right thing. I kept telling Travis: 'If we're meant to have a baby, then it's just going to happen.' And that’s how it was. When we stopped forcing the process, then it happened," she continued of her and Barker — who is also a father to his and ex-wife Shanna Moakler's children, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17. (He also raised Atiana De La Hoya since she was 5 years old.)