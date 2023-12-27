'Officially Kardashians': Travis Barker Ridiculed After Gifting Daughter Alabama, 18, and Son Landon, 20, $150,000 G-Wagons for Christmas
It's "All the Small Things" that count — like two $150,000 G-Wagons.
Travis Barker faced backlash after gifting the three-figure luxury vehicles to his daughter Alabama, 18, and son, Landon, 20, for Christmas, with many fans thinking it signified his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was starting to rub off on him.
The Blink-182 drummer's teenage girl was completely shocked by the pricey present, as she took to her social media to share her reaction with her 2 million followers.
"What the f---!" Alabama — who turned 18 on Christmas Eve — yelled in a video uploaded to her Instagram Story on Monday, December 25, as she circled around one of the two all-black SUVs parked in the driveway of their family's home.
"I LOVE YOU!" she wrote in text alongside the video, tagging both her dad and brother.
One clip captured Landon running to pick up his phone, as Travis — who matched his children in red plaid pajamas — stood admiring the vehicles, which each had their own huge red bows sitting on the hoods.
After learning about Landon and Alabama's brand new luxury rides, haters were quick to ridicule Travis for gifting his young adult children Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, which retail at a starting price of around $150,000.
However, it wouldn't be a surprise if Travis went all out with each and every customizable feature and expensive detail.
Internet trolls didn't hesitate to dish their disapproval, with several critics complaining about the kids' new stepmom possibly influencing her husband's decisions.
"G-wagon. They are officially Kardashians," one hater wrote, as another snubbed: "So original. Kardashian starter kit. Why does anyone care?"
"And that's why his kids are spoiled brats. I said what I said," a third snarky social media user claimed, while a fourth joked the cars were "guilt gifts" after the birth of Travis and Kourtney's son, Rocky, earlier this month.
While some people might not have approved of the high-priced presents, fans of Travis and his family were thrilled he was able to provide such extreme gifts for his children during the holiday season.
"Perfect gift from an awesome dad," one supporter stated, as a second admirer insisted: "He's worked and raised the kids their whole lives, stop fussing about charities or anything else. So he has money and got his kids something. Everyone of us would if we could!"
Aside from the G-Wagon, Alabama also showed off other luxury presents she received — including a white Hermès Birkin bag, which has an estimated value of $25,000 to $35,000, and a $4,000 silver Cartier watch given to her by Kris Jenner.
Unlike his sister, Landon opted out of posting about any of his presents, though he did upload some snaps of him and his girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio, at the Kardashians' annual Christmas Eve party.