Kris Jenner Blasts Ray J in Defamation Lawsuit, Claims He's 'Terrorizing' Kim Kardashian by Making 'Outrageous' Lies About Their Family
Feb. 23 2026, Published 4:23 p.m. ET
Kris Jenner wants Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J to keep his lips zipped for good.
According to a new report, the momager filed a declaration in her defamation lawsuit against the rapper, which first came about after he claimed the famous family was being investigated by the feds for racketeering.
Kris Jenner Slams Ray J
In Jenner's filing, she said she's witnessed Ray J "publicly terrorize my daughter by continually talking, and lying, about her in the press to try and keep himself relevant."
"My family is of the utmost importance to me," the mom-of-six continued. "It is deeply painful to watch my daughter experience the stress brought upon her by [Ray J], and her feelings of hopelessness and his harassment will never end."
Jenner said she too has been "deeply angered, insulted and shaken by the accusations."
"I took this step because I could no longer bear [Ray J’s] campaign of harassment against my daughter and my family or to watch my daughter cry again over the lies he’s painted about us," she continued of how his "inexcusable" claims prompted her lawsuit.
The matriarch added that she fears the dad-of-two's allegations could harm her businesses, while Kardashian worries his allegations could impede her dream to become a lawyer.
What Did Ray J Say About Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian?
As OK! reported, the "I Hit It First" vocalist first hurled the shocking allegations against his ex and her family during a September social media livestream.
"The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy," he declared. "I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day. I’m gonna say a lot of s---. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now— the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it."
Ray J Files Lawsuit Over His S-- Tape With Kim Kardashian
Not long after, Ray J filed his own lawsuit, claiming the mother-daughter duo "spent two decades peddling the false story that the [exes'] s-- tape ... was leaked against her will."
The music artist claimed the SKIMS designer wanted her mom to be "in charge of the release and commercial exploitation of the film."
Kardashian and Jenner's attorney responded by stating, "After realizing he is losing the case and losing his way, this disjointed rambling distraction is not intimidating anyone. Ray J will lose this frivolous case too."
The exes dated from 2003 to 2006, with their X-rated tape being made public in 2007.