Kris Jenner Blasts Ray J in Defamation Lawsuit, Claims He's 'Terrorizing' Kim Kardashian by Making 'Outrageous' Lies About Their Family

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner Slams Ray J

Source: mega Kris Jenner accused Ray J of 'terrorizing' Kim Kardashian by spreading lies about their family.

In Jenner's filing, she said she's witnessed Ray J "publicly terrorize my daughter by continually talking, and lying, about her in the press to try and keep himself relevant." "My family is of the utmost importance to me," the mom-of-six continued. "It is deeply painful to watch my daughter experience the stress brought upon her by [Ray J], and her feelings of hopelessness and his harassment will never end." Jenner said she too has been "deeply angered, insulted and shaken by the accusations."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Kris Jenner said Ray J's lies have caused Kim Kardashian to 'cry.'

"I took this step because I could no longer bear [Ray J’s] campaign of harassment against my daughter and my family or to watch my daughter cry again over the lies he’s painted about us," she continued of how his "inexcusable" claims prompted her lawsuit. The matriarch added that she fears the dad-of-two's allegations could harm her businesses, while Kardashian worries his allegations could impede her dream to become a lawyer.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Ray J Say About Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian?

Source: mega The momager filed a defamation lawsuit against the rapper after he claimed the famous family was guilty of racketeering.

As OK! reported, the "I Hit It First" vocalist first hurled the shocking allegations against his ex and her family during a September social media livestream. "The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy," he declared. "I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day. I’m gonna say a lot of s---. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now— the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it."

Ray J Files Lawsuit Over His S-- Tape With Kim Kardashian

Source: mega Ray J filed his own lawsuit to claim Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian leaked the s-- tape on purpose.