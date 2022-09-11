Ray J Threatens To Sue Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner & CBS Over Sex Tape Scandal

No more playing nice! Ray J is threatening to sue the Kardashian-Jenner family and CBS over how he has been treated since the release of his and Kim Kardashian's sex tape in 2007.

The R&B singer went on a social media rant in a series of videos shared on Saturday, September 10. This comes only days after Kris Jenner's Thursday appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden when she denied leaking the video while taking a lie detector test.