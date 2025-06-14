Kris Jenner Is 'Bragging' About How Her 'Doctor Is a Total Magician' After Successful Facelift
Though Kris Jenner hasn't revealed the exact procedures she had that led to her fresh face, a source said the reality star, 69, can't stop gloating to her pals about her youthful new look.
"She says her doctor is a total magician and is bragging that he’s taken 25 years off her face," the insider shared with a news outlet. "She’s thrilled with the results and now the running joke is that she’s actually turning 50 this year, not 70."
Kris Jenner May Get More Work After Rumored Facelift
"Kris has always been unapologetic about her love of plastic surgery, it’s so totally normalized in her world, no one judges it, especially when the results are this good," the insider said.
Since fans have been raving over her appearance, she's "talking about getting some more work on her body, skin tightening, a little lipo and a b----- tweak, just to keep everything looking lifted and youthful," the source spilled.
The Reality Star Will Spend Whatever to Get the Best Plastic Surgeon
"Kris isn’t slowing down and her whole motto is that she may as well look as good as she feels," the insider explained. "She's got all the money in the world to get the best of the best when it comes to surgery and she’s got no problems spending it, especially if it means she can like what she sees in the mirror again."
As OK! reported, Jenner's rep confirmed Dr. Steven Levine did the momager's "recent work," but no other details were provided.
What Work Did Kris Jenner Have Done to Her Face?
Dr. John Diaz, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, Calif., exclusively dished to OK! on what procedures he believes Jenner may have had.
"There is no way we can know exactly what was done, but based on the before and after pictures I have seen, it looks like she had some form of a face and mid-face lift, neck lift, skin resurfacing and upper facial procedures," he said, adding she may have also had a blepharoplasty (eyelid lift), either on its own or with a brow lift.
The Matriarch Had a Facelift in 2011
Jenner confirmed she had her first face lift in 2011 using Dr. Garth Fisher, the surgeon who performed her daughter Kylie Jenner's b----- augmentation.
In a recent Instagram comment, the matriarch raved over his work, calling it "the most amazing experience ever." She pointed out that he "even gave us access to film so that others could get a peek inside what it’s like and not be afraid."
"You have taken great care of us always and remain such a close and treasured friend!! Such an incredible talent!! ❤️🙏🏼," the mother-of-six concluded her praise.