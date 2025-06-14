Kris Jenner Is 'Bragging' About How Her 'Doctor Is a Total Magician' After Successful Facelift

Though Kris Jenner hasn't revealed the exact procedures she had that led to her fresh face, a source said the reality star, 69, can't stop gloating to her pals about her youthful new look.

"She says her doctor is a total magician and is bragging that he’s taken 25 years off her face," the insider shared with a news outlet. "She’s thrilled with the results and now the running joke is that she’s actually turning 50 this year, not 70."