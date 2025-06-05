or
What Did Kris Jenner Do to Her Face? Inside the Shocking Changes She Made, According to Experts

Photo of Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA/@krisjenner/Instagram

Plastic surgeons broke down the details of Kris Jenner's alleged facelift.

By:

June 5 2025, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

Did Kris Jenner recently get a facelift?

According to experts, all signs point to yes.

Did Kris Jenner Get a Facelift?

kim kardashian admits kris jenner facelift hilarious confession
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner allegedly got a facelift.

"There is no way we can know exactly what was done, but based on the before and after pictures I have seen, it looks like she had some form of a face and mid-face lift, neck lift, skin resurfacing and upper facial procedures," said Dr. John Diaz, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills exclusively told OK!. He suspects the reality star got a blepharoplasty (eyelid lift), either by itself or with a brow lift.

Dr. Diaz noted that Jenner may have asked for a camera-assisted facelift procedure, which is ideal for "someone like Kris who has already had previous facial procedures."

What Plastic Surgery Did Kris Jenner Have Done?

what did kris jenner do face shocking changes
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

A plastic surgeon is concerned about the recent work Kris Jenner appears to have gotten done.

While Dr. Diaz praises the Kardashians star's recent work, others are not as impressed with her cosmetic procedure.

Dr. Rian Maercks, a plastic surgeon from The Maercks Institute in Miami, Fla., sees several red flags in her alleged facelift that may cause problems down the line.

"The tight lateral sweep visible in Jenner’s face may impress at first but draws attention to the unresolved aged mid-face. This signals a lack of deep plane midface support," he explained.

MORE ON:
Kris Jenner

what did kris jenner do face shocking changes
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner debuted her new face in Paris.

Although Dr. Maercks sees improvement in the skin tone at the borders of her face, he said it "looks like artificial balls or marbles are dropping out of her cheeks." He is concerned about the depth and long-term sustainability of the procedure she appears to have had done.

"Vertical superficial sweep combined with lack of mid facial support creates what we call joker lines, which are already showing in Jenner's result," Dr. Maercks added. "Unfortunately, joker lines and cross-cheek deformities only get worse with time as the lateral support persists and the mid-face continues to sag, creating more of the marble look. These details are often overlooked in mainstream praise, but to me, they are critical indicators of a poorly integrated lift and tend to worsen with age."

He also raised concerns over the "apparent removal of buccal fat pads," which he predicts she had done several years earlier.

"While this can create short-term definition, it draws more attention and accentuates these deformities and accelerates facial aging," Dr. Maercks expressed.

Kris Jenner's New Face

what did kris jenner do face shocking changes
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner has been open about getting Botox in the past.

Rumors sparked of the momager's alleged facelift after her makeup artist, Ash Holm, posted a video of her getting glam in Paris with a visibly smoother, lifted complexion. Fans took to the comments of the TikTok video praising Jenner's new face and asking for her surgeon.

An insider recently reported that New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine completed the new procedure.

Jenner's daughter Kim Kardashian subtly confirmed her mom's surgery when she reposted a photo of hairstylist Chris Appleton, who wore a T-shirt that read, "I'll have what Kris Jenner is having."

The SKIMS founder shared the image to her Instagram Story, writing, "@chrisappleton1 me too babe!!!"

