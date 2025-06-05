What Did Kris Jenner Do to Her Face? Inside the Shocking Changes She Made, According to Experts

Dr. Diaz noted that Jenner may have asked for a camera-assisted facelift procedure, which is ideal for "someone like Kris who has already had previous facial procedures."

"There is no way we can know exactly what was done, but based on the before and after pictures I have seen, it looks like she had some form of a face and mid-face lift, neck lift, skin resurfacing and upper facial procedures," said Dr. John Diaz , a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills exclusively told OK!. He suspects the reality star got a blepharoplasty (eyelid lift), either by itself or with a brow lift.

A plastic surgeon is concerned about the recent work Kris Jenner appears to have gotten done.

"The tight lateral sweep visible in Jenner’s face may impress at first but draws attention to the unresolved aged mid-face. This signals a lack of deep plane midface support," he explained.

Dr. Rian Maercks , a plastic surgeon from The Maercks Institute in Miami, Fla., sees several red flags in her alleged facelift that may cause problems down the line.

While Dr. Diaz praises the Kardashians star's recent work, others are not as impressed with her cosmetic procedure.

Although Dr. Maercks sees improvement in the skin tone at the borders of her face, he said it "looks like artificial balls or marbles are dropping out of her cheeks." He is concerned about the depth and long-term sustainability of the procedure she appears to have had done.

"Vertical superficial sweep combined with lack of mid facial support creates what we call joker lines, which are already showing in Jenner's result," Dr. Maercks added. "Unfortunately, joker lines and cross-cheek deformities only get worse with time as the lateral support persists and the mid-face continues to sag, creating more of the marble look. These details are often overlooked in mainstream praise, but to me, they are critical indicators of a poorly integrated lift and tend to worsen with age."

He also raised concerns over the "apparent removal of buccal fat pads," which he predicts she had done several years earlier.

"While this can create short-term definition, it draws more attention and accentuates these deformities and accelerates facial aging," Dr. Maercks expressed.