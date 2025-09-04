Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's Relationship Nowhere Near Breaking Point After Viral Split Rumors: Source

Article continues below advertisement

If there’s one thing a momager knows how to do, it’s shut down an absurd rumor! Kris Jenner, 69, and Corey Gamble, 44, have been romantically linked since 2014; however, in recent months, their relationship has been illustrated as nearing its end. Despite the viral rumors, a source close to the couple confirmed to a news outlet that Jenner and Gamble are going strong and have no intention of splitting up.

Corey Gamble Accused of Wanting Money From Kris Jenner

Source: mega The couple began dating in 2014.

According to the source, the couple finds the speculation to be hilarious. More specifically, they don’t understand why Gamble has been accused of wanting to break up with the Kar-Jenner matriarch for financial compensation after contributing years of his time working within Jenner’s empire. Over their decade-long relationship, Jenner and Gamble have dodged public criticism about their relationship. But when headlines surfaced this summer about tense exchanges and arguments between them, critics couldn’t help but question if they were breaking up.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Have Tense Moment at Beyoncé Concert

Source: mega A source confirmed Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are not heading toward a split.

In July, the couple attended Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour stop in Las Vegas, where an eyewitness reportedly caught Jenner abruptly walking away from Gamble in the VIP section. The eyewitness described the moment as “visibly tense.” They also claimed Khloé Kardashian attempted to “reassure” a “frustrated” Gamble.

Kris Jenner Snaps at Corey Gamble in Italy

Source: mega The couple have had several heated exchanges in the public eye over the last several months.

One month before the concert, Jenner and Gamble attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy. As they boarded a water taxi, the two appeared to be in a tiff. After, lip reader Nicola Hickling revealed to a news outlet what Jenner said as she snapped at her boyfriend. “What are you doing? Do you need to talk? I told you… for God’s sake… I’d like to travel alone,” the reality TV star allegedly said after telling Gamble she didn’t want others to join them in the water taxi.

Kris Jenner Says Corey Gamble Is Her 'Forever Date'

Source: mega Kris Jenner called her boyfriend her 'forever date' during a recent 'Kardashians' episode.