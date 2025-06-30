or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Kris Jenner
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's Tense Exchange Revealed After Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Italy Wedding

kris jenner corey gamble boat fight
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble reportedly had a tense moment.

By:

June 30 2025, Published 7:20 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Looks like things got a little awkward for Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble following Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish Italian wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

The longtime couple, who’ve been going strong for over a decade despite a 25-year age gap, reportedly had a tense moment as they tried to leave the star-studded celebration on Saturday, June 28.

According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, who spoke with an outlet, drama sparked when Jenner insisted on leaving the event without any of the other guests joining them — just her and Gamble.

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner corey wedding drama
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble had a private moment at Jeff Bezos’ wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

“You want to travel alone?” two male porters asked, per Hickling, based on the video uploaded by the publication.

Jenner appeared to respond affirmatively, and Gamble, 44, stepped down into the water taxi behind her. As they waited, the momager turned toward the nearby cameras and flashed a picture-perfect smile.

Article continues below advertisement
kardashians skip bezos wedding spotlight
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wed in Venice, Italy.

Article continues below advertisement

That’s when Gamble reportedly tapped one of the porters and said, “We’re happy to travel on our own. It’s what Kris would like to do.”

Jenner then jumped back into the conversation, telling her boyfriend, “What are you doing? Do you need to talk? I told you … for God’s sake … I’d like to travel alone.”

Article continues below advertisement

After that, the porters seemed to catch on, and the couple’s private water taxi sailed away down the canal.

Article continues below advertisement

For their outfit, Jenner looked every bit the fashion icon in a dramatic black-and-white outfit with puffed sleeves, pairing it with an elegant updo and full bangs.

Gamble kept things classic in an all-black suit, bow tie and retro sunglasses.

MORE ON:
Kris Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jeff bezos wedding kris jenner moment
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

The couple welcomed celebrities, athletes and entrepreneurs to their lavish wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch didn’t seem to be hanging out with her famous daughters — Kim, Khloé, Kendall or Kylie — during the festivities, even though they were also in attendance.

Article continues below advertisement

As for their relationship behind-the-scenes, insiders say Kris and Corey have a unique dynamic.

“Corey already has plenty of rules about what he can and can’t do and say,” a source spilled to Life & Style. “Once they tie the knot, things are going to get even more restrictive.”

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner corey relationship rules
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner reportedly wanted to travel alone after the event.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider claimed Corey is starting to wonder if it’s all worth it — especially if there’s little to gain should they ever split.

“At the end of the day he’ll do what he’s told,” the source added. “But it’s shaping up to be one of the most stressful weddings imaginable because Kris wants to turn it into this over-the-top event, twice the size of Kourtney’s.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kris opened up about her relationship dynamic with Corey during a heart-to-heart on Khloé’s “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast.

“He doesn’t try to control you,” Khloé pointed out.

With a smile, Kris agreed, saying, “And he makes it easier to be me.”

Daily Mail talked to Nicola.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.