Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's Tense Exchange Revealed After Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Italy Wedding
Looks like things got a little awkward for Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble following Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish Italian wedding.
The longtime couple, who’ve been going strong for over a decade despite a 25-year age gap, reportedly had a tense moment as they tried to leave the star-studded celebration on Saturday, June 28.
According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, who spoke with an outlet, drama sparked when Jenner insisted on leaving the event without any of the other guests joining them — just her and Gamble.
“You want to travel alone?” two male porters asked, per Hickling, based on the video uploaded by the publication.
Jenner appeared to respond affirmatively, and Gamble, 44, stepped down into the water taxi behind her. As they waited, the momager turned toward the nearby cameras and flashed a picture-perfect smile.
That’s when Gamble reportedly tapped one of the porters and said, “We’re happy to travel on our own. It’s what Kris would like to do.”
Jenner then jumped back into the conversation, telling her boyfriend, “What are you doing? Do you need to talk? I told you … for God’s sake … I’d like to travel alone.”
After that, the porters seemed to catch on, and the couple’s private water taxi sailed away down the canal.
For their outfit, Jenner looked every bit the fashion icon in a dramatic black-and-white outfit with puffed sleeves, pairing it with an elegant updo and full bangs.
Gamble kept things classic in an all-black suit, bow tie and retro sunglasses.
As for their relationship behind-the-scenes, insiders say Kris and Corey have a unique dynamic.
“Corey already has plenty of rules about what he can and can’t do and say,” a source spilled to Life & Style. “Once they tie the knot, things are going to get even more restrictive.”
The insider claimed Corey is starting to wonder if it’s all worth it — especially if there’s little to gain should they ever split.
“At the end of the day he’ll do what he’s told,” the source added. “But it’s shaping up to be one of the most stressful weddings imaginable because Kris wants to turn it into this over-the-top event, twice the size of Kourtney’s.”
Kris opened up about her relationship dynamic with Corey during a heart-to-heart on Khloé’s “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast.
“He doesn’t try to control you,” Khloé pointed out.
With a smile, Kris agreed, saying, “And he makes it easier to be me.”
