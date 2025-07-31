Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble' 'Get on Each Other's Nerves' From 'Time to Time' After Recent Public Spat Goes Viral
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have traded the honeymoon bliss for some rocky waters in their relationship.
The couple, who have been dating since 2014, has their share of disagreements.
"Kris and Corey will have these fights from time to time as they get on each other's nerves like any couple," an insider dished.
Recently, the pair faced a tense moment at Beyoncé's final Cowboy Carter show in Las Vegas. Eyewitnesses reported a "visibly tense" exchange that spurred Jenner to walk away from Gamble.
"Kris is not the easiest person to tame and keep at ease, and Corey usually lets her be," the insider explained. "But sometimes, he can't take it and hits back and it all kicks off. This recent exchange was one of those moments."
The onlooker also noted a heartwarming scene where Jenner's daughter Khloé Kardashian appeared to reassure Gamble after the awkward encounter, offering calming hand gestures.
Adding to the drama, the couple was seen in another tense exchange at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice, Italy, last month. At the wedding, Jenner grew frustrated with Gamble when he expressed a desire to ride in a water taxi alone.
According to a lip reader, she allegedly insisted, "What are you doing? Do you need to talk? I told you … for God's sake … I'd like to travel alone."
While Jenner shared fun moments from the concert with her famous friends Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and Tyler Perry on Instagram, she opted not to include Gamble, heightening speculation about their relationship status.
"WOW! Such an incredible night in Vegas at the final night of @beyonce’s spectacular Cowboy Carter tour!! And such magic to see Destiny’s Child @destinyschild and of course the iconic @jayz!! 🤩🤩 @khloekardashian @oprah @gayleking," she captioned the post.
In a March episode of The Kardashians, Jenner stated, "Corey is my forever date and we have the best time together. We've been together over a decade — never thought I'd say that again — and we just have a lot of fun together."
She also directly addressed their age gap, quoting Gamble: "Age is just a number. It's a f------- big number, but it's a number!"
Jenner has also expressed that she used to be concerned about their 25-year age difference but has since come to terms with it, attributing this shift to Gamble's influence. She has consistently referred to him as an "amazing support system" and a "great sounding board."