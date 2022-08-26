Scott Disick Is Spending Valuable Time With Children After His Terrifying Crash
Scott Disick is transitioning back into his day-to-day life after experiencing a shocking car crash.
The reality television star took to Instagram to share with fans that he was enjoying tea with his daughter, Penelope, 10 — who he shares with Kourtney Kardashian, 43 — and Kardashian's niece, North West, 9. Kardashian and Disick also have two sons, Reign, 7 and Mason,12.
The snapshot showed Penelope smiling while her cousin blew on her mug, which included a tea bag and several ice cubes. The sweet family moment comes after news hit headlines that Disick crashed his Lamborghini SUV into a stone mailbox.
SCOTT DISICK REFUSES MEDICAL ATTENTION AFTER FLIPPING LUXURY LAMBORGHINI IN CALABASAS CAR CRASH
OK! previously reported that Disick sustained minor injuries, however, when paramedics arrive at the scene he refused medical care. Fans quickly began to speculate about the cause of the fender-bender, but the Los Angeles Sherriff's department was able to rule out alcohol.
"It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor," the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department stated in a press release. "Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request."
Not only is The Kardashians star resting up and spending time with loved ones, but his love life is also changing. Rumors swirled that Disick and California socialite, Kimberly Stewart,43, have been casually dating after the duo were spotted out and about together.
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & TRAVIS BARKER'S EX-WIFE SHANNA MOAKLER 'DON'T HAVE A RELATIONSHIP OR FRIENDSHIP OF ANY SORT': SOURCE
While Disick is getting closer to Stewart, Kardashian is enjoying her newlywed life and the process of blending her family with her husband, Travis Barker, 46, who also has three children — Landon,18, Alabama,16 and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.
Despite Disick's public 2015 breakup from Kardashian, which was filmed on the E! show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, he has continued to be a member of the Kar-Jenner family and has maintained relationships with Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as, Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.