Scott Disick Is Spending Valuable Time With Children After His Terrifying Crash

OK! previously reported that Disick sustained minor injuries, however, when paramedics arrive at the scene he refused medical care. Fans quickly began to speculate about the cause of the fender-bender, but the Los Angeles Sherriff's department was able to rule out alcohol.

"It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor," the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department stated in a press release. "Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request."