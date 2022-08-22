LAPD Rules 'Alcohol Was Not A Factor' In Scott Disick's Rollover Crash
Reality star Scott Disick was not under the influence of alcohol when he crashed and flipped his car over on Sunday, August 21.
"It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor," the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department stated in a press release. "Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request."
As OK! reported, the dad-of-three, 39, was driving a Lamborghini SUV in the gated community of The Oaks in Calabasas, Calif., when his vehicle flipped over and crashed into a stone mailbox at around 3 p.m. PT. He refused medical attention when paramedics arrive to the scene and came out relatively unscathed with just a cut on his head.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident and no citations or arrests were made. Disick has yet to comment on the situation.
Though it appears that no one else was in the car at the time, he's been seen out with quite a few different women over the past few weeks. He hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since he and model Rebecca Donaldson ended their 2-month fling in June.
"Scott isn’t dating anyone seriously at the moment. He’s working on himself. He’s enjoying being single," share an insider. "He feels like dating a girl and committing to someone and getting serious — just to find himself alone a few months later — is detrimental to his health and well-being. He’s really working on bettering himself and is staying away from any bad influence."
The Talentless founder admitted that he's been struggling since ex Kourtney Kardashian, 43, tied the knot with Travis Barker, 46, in May.
"He's spending time with friends ... to keep his mind off of it," an insider said. "It's been hard for him to process and digest even though he knew it was coming."