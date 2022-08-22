LAPD Rules 'Alcohol Was Not A Factor' In Scott Disick's Rollover Crash

Reality star Scott Disick was not under the influence of alcohol when he crashed and flipped his car over on Sunday, August 21.

"It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor," the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department stated in a press release. "Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request."