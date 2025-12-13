Kim Kardashian's Law School Journey: Everything She Has Said So Far

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Confirmed She Is Studying to Become a Criminal Justice Lawyer

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian has been advocating for criminal justice reform since 2018.

Kim Kardashian confirmed she began her law school journey in a 2019 interview. Speaking with Vogue, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed she decided to launch a four-year apprenticeship at a San Francisco-based law firm to become a lawyer. It came after she successfully helped commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, which led to the passage of the FIRST STEP Act. Donald Trump passed the law in December 2018. "I never in a million years thought we would get to the point of getting laws passed," she said. "That was really a turning point for me." The Kardashians star revealed to the magazine that she was called by the White House and was advised "to help change the system of clemency." She continued, "First year of law school, you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts. To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me." However, reading is what "really gets" Kardashian, who called it "so time-consuming." "The concepts I grasp in two seconds," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Opened Up About Her Decision to Pursue Law

Source: MEGA She played a key role in securing the release of Alice Marie Johnson.

Shortly after the announcement, Kardashian received mixed reactions from fans, some of whom were skeptical of her decision to pursue a law degree. She clapped back at her haters in a lengthy social media post, informing them she "registered with the California State Bar" and would take "written and multiple choice tests monthly" for the next four years. "I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case. One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane.' I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals," she wrote. The KKW Beauty mogul reminded her followers "the state bar doesn't care who you are" and that the process of becoming a lawyer "is available to anyone who's state allows it." As part of her efforts, she reportedly started spending weekends away from her kids to read and study. She also changed her number and "disconnected from everyone because [she has] made this strict commitment to follow a dream of [hers] — It's never too late to follow your dreams."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Considers Giving Up Being 'Kim K' to Focus on Her Law School Journey

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian released a documentary as part of her advocacy.

In a May 2019 episode of KUWTK, the mom-of-four revealed that she had told her father, Robert Kardashian, she was "really into criminal justice" years earlier. "He was like, 'This will stress you out so much, you do not really want to take this on,'" Kim said of her late father, who was a lawyer. "I think now having gotten so deep in helping Alice, I'm really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people who deserve a second chance like her." She continued, "I remember in the O.J. [Simpson] case, I would go be going through it and Kourtney [Kardashian] would yell at me: 'Stop going through all of dad's stuff!' She was so upset, but I think he would be really proud of me. My dad always taught me that hard work is really important and to really commit to things, so my goal would be in like, 10 years, to give up being Kim K and just focus on this and be an attorney and fight for so many deserving people."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Dreams of Supporting Others After Her Experience With Alice Marie Johnson

Source: MEGA 'Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project' aired in April 2020.

After assisting Alice, Kim was able to help out others, including a low-level drug offender named Jeffrey, A$AP Rocky, Crystal Munoz, Judith Negron and Tynice Hall. "There are a lot of people who deserve a second chance, but many do not have the resources to make it happen," she shared in a statement to Oxygen, where her documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project aired. She added, "I want to help elevate these cases to a national level to effect change, and this documentary is an honest depiction of me learning about the system and helping bring tangible results to justice reform."

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez Once Became Kim Kardashian's Study Buddy

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian's father, Robert, was a businessman and attorney.

In addition to receiving assistance from real-life lawyers, the socialite revealed she also got study help from Jennifer Lopez. "Thanks for being my study buddy," she told the singer in a 2019 Instagram video. Jennifer replied, "Of course, we're going to make sure that you're the best lawyer ever." "If the defendants file emotion, will the court grant it?" the "On the Floor" hitmaker asked in one part of the clip, to which Kim replied, "No, because they acted under authority of the state statute." Jennifer's then-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, appeared toward the end of the clip.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Passed the Torts Law and Baby Bar Exams

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Robert Kardashian was part of O.J. Simpson's defense team during the Nicole Brown Simpson murder trial.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In 2019, the SKIMS founder confirmed she passed her Torts Law exam. "Aced my test btw," she wrote. More than two years later, Kim revealed she achieved a passing score on the baby bar after failing three times in two years. "Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," she told her fans on Instagram. "For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! I did have COVID on the 3rd try [with] a 104 fever but I'm not making excuses 😉."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Wants to Start Her Own Law Firm

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian completed her California Law Office Study Program.

In the April 2022 issue of Vogue Hong Kong, Kim said she "dream[s] of one day creating a successful law firm." "I had to be really diligent about studying and dedicated every spare minute I had to it. I'm very passionate about Criminal Justice Reform and I want to advocate for those who I feel they were wrongfully convicted," she told the magazine.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Took MPRE

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram She has taken several exams in preparation for the full California bar exam.

Kim took another step toward becoming a lawyer. The American Horror Story star took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) on March 27. It is an assessment typically completed before the bar, and a passing score is mandatory before one can practice law in California, according to the National Conference of Bar Examiners. Prior to the exam, she told the attendees of the TIME100 Summit she would "be just as happy being an attorney full time." "The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Reflected on Her 6-Year Law School Journey After Completing Her Law School Apprenticeship

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian said she would be happy working as a full-time attorney.

In May, Kim spoke candidly about graduating from the Law Office Study Program as she looked back at her six-year law school journey. "It wasn't easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up. Each course brought moments of doubt, tears, and triumph - especially when I conquered subjects I initially feared," she wrote on Instagram. Kim concluded the post, "This experience has shaped me profoundly, and I'll carry its lessons with me forever. Here's to celebrating resilience and new beginnings! ⚖️🎓."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Reflected on Her 6-Year Law School Journey

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian shared an update on her progress with her fans.

During an appearance on the October 24 episode of The Graham Norton Show, Kim shared her milestones and upcoming projects as part of her 10-year plan to become a trial lawyer. "I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season 2 of All's Fair," she said. "I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me." While waiting for the bar exam results, Kim added, "I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I'll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That's what I really want." A few weeks later, she clarified she was "not a lawyer yet" after taking the California State Bar test in July. "No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination," she pointed out. "Thank you to every who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Falling short isn't failure – it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more. Let's Go!!!!!" Kim currently stars as divorce attorney Allura Grant on the Hulu legal drama All's Fair.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Revealed She Didn't Pass the Bar Exam

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian is 'not giving up' after failing her first full bar attempt.