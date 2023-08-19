Keeping Up With Her Looks! Kris Jenner's Changing Face Over the Years: Photos

"And I had a b--- job in the '80s after four kids because gravity took over," Jenner admitted during a 2015 appearance on E! 's Good Work. "It was great for about 25 years, or 30, whatever it was, and then a couple years ago, I felt like they were too big. And I felt matronly and nothing fit anymore. And suddenly it was like, 'Get them out.' So the same doctor who put them in, he took them out and then had to do a little lift, and then put smaller ones in."

When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was asked about people who may be thinking of going under the knife, her answer was quite interesting. “You have to do what makes you feel good," she noted.