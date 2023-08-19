OK Magazine
Keeping Up With Her Looks! Kris Jenner's Changing Face Over the Years: Photos

Aug. 19 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Just like her favorite wine, Kris Jenner just gets better with age — and maybe a nip and tuck here and there!

The leader of The Kardashians, 67, has been open about the work she's gotten done over the past few decades, giving simple tweaks to make herself look as youthful as possible.

"And I had a b--- job in the '80s after four kids because gravity took over," Jenner admitted during a 2015 appearance on E! 's Good Work. "It was great for about 25 years, or 30, whatever it was, and then a couple years ago, I felt like they were too big. And I felt matronly and nothing fit anymore. And suddenly it was like, 'Get them out.' So the same doctor who put them in, he took them out and then had to do a little lift, and then put smaller ones in."

When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was asked about people who may be thinking of going under the knife, her answer was quite interesting. “You have to do what makes you feel good," she noted.

"First of all, you can't do something because somebody else wants you to do it. And then you have to do great research on the doctor that you choose. When I did my neck on camera for [KUWTK], Garth Fisher did it, Garth is a great surgeon — Garth's somebody that I've trusted with my kids," Jenner spilled.

Scroll through the gallery to see Kris Jenner's changing face over the years.

Feb 2008

Right as her family shot to stardom, Jenner highlighted her more natural-looking features during a 2008 outing.

May 2012

In 2012, the matriarch looked quite young while stepping out for an event.

Jan 2013

Jenner was all smiles as she showed off her killer bone structure in 2013.

Feb 2017

The reality star stepped out for a red carpet in 2017 where she showed off her glowing good looks.

August 2018

Jenner's filled cheekbones spoke for themselves as she exited a vehicle in 2018.

August 2023

The former talk show host showed off her perfectly chiseled features while out to dinner in 2023.

