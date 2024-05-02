Kris Jenner Ridiculed for Selling 'Atrocious' $82 Christmas Ornament in May: 'Isn't It Too Early?'

"When we first started doing our show and hit the international audience, the feedback we got was enormously positive. People occasionally talk about the haters, but really, if you’re on a platform at this level, the haters are such a tiny percentage that it doesn’t matter. You can’t focus on the negative; you have to really embrace the positive. And I think what’s happened to us over time is that we have been able to embrace the love but also be aware of the responsibility — what we’re putting out into the world, all the energy, all the messaging," she explained. "And you have to be very careful. You always want to encourage others to be generous and kind and give back — all the things I try to instill in my children and my grandchildren. I’m proud of the humans that they are, that they care and they love."