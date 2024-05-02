Kris Jenner Ridiculed for Selling 'Atrocious' $82 Christmas Ornament in May: 'Isn't It Too Early?'
Christmas in May?
On Tuesday, April 30, Kris Jenner was bashed by fans after she announced the sale of a Christmas ornament in her likeness.
The Kardashians star uploaded a video clip for her collaboration with The Ornament King, which is being sold for a whopping $82.
“You guys know how much I love Christmas. So I’m excited to share the Pink Power ornament, the first ever b----- cancer charity ornament by the Ornament King. Proceeds from the sale of this custom, hand-made ornament will go to the Susan G. Komen b----- cancer foundation,” she penned alongside the footage that showed the momager posing with the bauble.
Though the mother of Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, was seemingly trying to do something charitable, followers were not impressed by the product.
“Just donate money. That’s atrocious,” one user penned, while another wondered, “What portion of the proceeds will be donated? And what portion will go in your pocket? Asking for a friend.”
“Isn't it too early for Christmas shopping?” a third individual pointed out.
Kris’ newest product is just one of the many ventures the reality TV star is a part of, as in February, she discussed how she doesn’t have much time for anything other than work.
When asked if she paid any attention to what people say about her online, the 68-year-old quipped she is usually “too busy” to notice — but it can still affect her.
"I have a real problem with bullies and people who are mean and critical online. It’s unfortunate, but there are a lot of people who feel like they need to sound off about somebody else, and it’s cruel. It affects people’s mental health. I cannot imagine in a trillion years weighing in on somebody publicly and knowing that it would hurt someone’s feelings," she began.
"I don’t know how or where that comes from; most times it’s somebody that’s very unhappy within their own life. It’s a shame that our society has come to this. The good news is, I don’t read comments. For the most part I don’t pay attention. I’m too busy. I have 12 jobs," Kris added of how she blocks out the haters.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"When we first started doing our show and hit the international audience, the feedback we got was enormously positive. People occasionally talk about the haters, but really, if you’re on a platform at this level, the haters are such a tiny percentage that it doesn’t matter. You can’t focus on the negative; you have to really embrace the positive. And I think what’s happened to us over time is that we have been able to embrace the love but also be aware of the responsibility — what we’re putting out into the world, all the energy, all the messaging," she explained. "And you have to be very careful. You always want to encourage others to be generous and kind and give back — all the things I try to instill in my children and my grandchildren. I’m proud of the humans that they are, that they care and they love."