'Little Ball of Sunshine': Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Gush Over Dream on Her 7th Birthday

"I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is," Chyna said in a recent interview of her formerly tumultuous relationship with her daughter's father. "It takes a village to raise a child. Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity."

"I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent," the model, who also shares a 10-year-old son, King, with ex Tyga. "My kids are really smart, and they have common sense and they're like the sweetest people, like little people, so they're gonna be good, just them in general."