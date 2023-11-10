'Little Ball of Sunshine': Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Gush Over Dream on Her 7th Birthday
Dream Kardashian is 7 years old!
Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner rang in Rob Kardashian's daughter's special day, sharing equally loving posts for their niece and granddaughter on social media.
The Good American co-founder took to her Instagram Story to show Dream walking into her home gym before she gushed, "It's the birthday girl! My heart, the birthday girl! How does it feel?"
"Good!" the kiddo — whom Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna — told her proud aunt while giving her a thumbs-up.
"Seven is amazing!" Kardashian told the famous offspring before getting emotional. "OK, I'm going to cry though. Oh my gosh, I can't think about it."
The Kardashian matriarch poured her heart out over the little girl alongside a slew of photos of herself and one of her many grandbabies.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Dream!!!!" she penned. "You are my Dreamgirl and I am so so blessed to be your grandma!!!! You are such a little ball of sunshine that lights up every room and you are so kind, thoughtful, loving, sweet, smart, creative, and such a good dancer!!! I love you so much Dreamy to the moon and back a million times!!! ❤️🙏🏼🥰🥳😍🎂."
After the Arthur George sock designer and the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star officially split in 2017, they have done their best to co-parent their child amicably.
"I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is," Chyna said in a recent interview of her formerly tumultuous relationship with her daughter's father. "It takes a village to raise a child. Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity."
"I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent," the model, who also shares a 10-year-old son, King, with ex Tyga. "My kids are really smart, and they have common sense and they're like the sweetest people, like little people, so they're gonna be good, just them in general."
"I don't ever worry when they go over to the other parents' house, cause it's like, 'What are they doing over there?' But I'm like, 'Nah, my kids are good. They're pretty smart,'" Chyna explained.