OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Dream Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

'Little Ball of Sunshine': Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Gush Over Dream on Her 7th Birthday

kris jenner khloe kardashian gush over dreams birthday pp
Source: @krisjenner/instagram;@khloekardashian/instagram
By:

Nov. 10 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Dream Kardashian is 7 years old!

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner rang in Rob Kardashian's daughter's special day, sharing equally loving posts for their niece and granddaughter on social media.

Article continues below advertisement
krisjenner
Source: @krisjenner/instagram

Dream Kardashian is 7 years old.

The Good American co-founder took to her Instagram Story to show Dream walking into her home gym before she gushed, "It's the birthday girl! My heart, the birthday girl! How does it feel?"

"Good!" the kiddo — whom Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna — told her proud aunt while giving her a thumbs-up.

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner gushes dream birthday ig
Source: @krisjenner/instagram

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner gushed over Dream Kardashian on her birthday.

"Seven is amazing!" Kardashian told the famous offspring before getting emotional. "OK, I'm going to cry though. Oh my gosh, I can't think about it."

The Kardashian matriarch poured her heart out over the little girl alongside a slew of photos of herself and one of her many grandbabies.

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner khloe kardashian gush over dream kardashian bday pp
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian got emotional about Dream Kardashian's big milestone.

MORE ON:
Dream Kardashian

"Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Dream!!!!" she penned. "You are my Dreamgirl and I am so so blessed to be your grandma!!!! You are such a little ball of sunshine that lights up every room and you are so kind, thoughtful, loving, sweet, smart, creative, and such a good dancer!!! I love you so much Dreamy to the moon and back a million times!!! ❤️🙏🏼🥰🥳😍🎂."

After the Arthur George sock designer and the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star officially split in 2017, they have done their best to co-parent their child amicably.

Article continues below advertisement
krisjenner
Source: @krisjenner/instagram

Kris Jenner called Dream Kardashian a 'ball of sunshine.'

"I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is," Chyna said in a recent interview of her formerly tumultuous relationship with her daughter's father. "It takes a village to raise a child. Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity."

"I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent," the model, who also shares a 10-year-old son, King, with ex Tyga. "My kids are really smart, and they have common sense and they're like the sweetest people, like little people, so they're gonna be good, just them in general."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"I don't ever worry when they go over to the other parents' house, cause it's like, 'What are they doing over there?' But I'm like, 'Nah, my kids are good. They're pretty smart,'" Chyna explained.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.