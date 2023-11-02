Khloé Kardashian Lashes Out at Kris Jenner for Being a Mediocre Manager: 'You Don't Give Enough'
Things between Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner got heated during the latest episode of The Kardashians.
The ladies were discussing possible future projects for the Good American co-founder when Kardashian admitted she doesn't feel capable of taking on more work because she doesn't have enough people around to help her, even though Jenner acts as her manager.
"You are only there until the contract is signed and then you dissipate until you want to bring me the next contract," the mom-of-two, 39, told Jenner, 67. "I don't have a middle man to go to... you have no idea how I don't sleep, how I can't do any of the things that I should be doing because I’m trying to fix the f------."
"I have no team, no support. Before I take on another project, I need to fix the 20 that are so f----- up and I don't know how to even do that, and you don't know how to do that, because if you did, it would've been fixed by now and it's not," she added. "There's not a lot of follow-through after something is done."
The mother-of-six acts as the manager to all of her children, of which the Revenge Body host said, "You don't give enough to each one cause you physically can't."
"You're disappointed in my performance and I feel terrible about that," a hurt Jenner replied. "I want to find the thing that makes you happy. That's my job."
That apology didn't do much to calm down her daughter, who responded, "I think you're missing the whole [point]."
"I'm not gonna continue the conversation and I'm not talking to this b-------- that you keep trying," Kardashian continued.
"You don’t even understand what I'm saying," Jenner shot back in defense. "You're just somewhere else, you're spiraling."
- Kylie and Kendall Jenner Side With Mom Kris After Caitlyn's Revelations Caused Extreme 'Tension' With Family: Report
- Kris Jenner Declares She Has No Career 'Regrets' Despite Being Accused Of Leaking Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape
- Supermodel Sisters Kylie And Kendall Jenner Get Into A Heated Argument On 'KUWTK'
In a confessional scene, Kardashian explained that working with a relative creates a complicated dynamic when it comes to business.
"There's issues that I have had with my manager, not my mom... And when I try to address those issues, I get a lot of push back and it's always a guilt trip thing that a mom would do, and those lines get really blurred," she shared.
This is the second episode in a row that the mother-daughter pair had a tense conversation, as in the installment that aired one week prior, the Strong Looks Better Naked founder confronted the businesswoman about cheating on her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.
The ladies were talking about Kardashian's unfaithful baby daddy Tristan Thompson when she asked her mother, "What was your mindset when you cheated?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Jenner admitted she was "really young and dumb" when she betrayed the lawyer, but she didn't have a real reason as to why she did so.
"I don’t know, because he was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else, and I made a huge mistake," the momager confessed. "That’s my life’s biggest regret."