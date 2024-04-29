Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Bitterness' After 'Megxit' Fueled Royal 'Rift'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the U.K. in 2020 and went on to publicly complain about the Windsors in various projects, resulting in their family dynamics changing.
“They weren’t doing anything significant before that didn’t involve trashing ," Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. “They were bitter and they showed it, but that wasn’t helpful, and of course, that leads to rifts and severe rifts.”
“The pull of their brand when you exclude the royals or issues dealing with the royal family isn’t that significant so far as we can judge now," he continued.
As the Sussexes attempt to secure their futures in Hollywood, they are moving away from their family drama to create original content. In 2023, Spotify pulled the plug on their deal with Archwell Audio, but Meghan found a new home for her podcast, "Archetypes."
"Lemonada media are putting future podcasts on ice for a while," Fitzwilliams explained. "The excuse is it might conflict with what’s happening with Netflix but in reality, when someone’s really big you couldn’t get enough of them."
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set to Enjoy an 'Unofficial Royal Tour' of Nigeria After Duke of Sussex's May U.K. Trip
- It's an 'American' Thing: Meghan Markle's 'Get Up and Go Attitude' Was Misunderstood by the British
- Prince Harry's 'Terrible' Confessions: Brits 'Embarrassed' by Duke's 'Compromising' Memoir That 'Inflicted Irreversible Wounds'
Aside from podcasting, Meghan is gaining attention on social media for her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, as the Suits star sent out jars of exclusive jam to stars such as Kris Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Tracee Ellis Ross and more.
OK! previously reported experts think American Riviera Orchard's rollout will be impacted by resurfaced workplace accusations against Meghan. Kensington Palace's email correspondence was leaked, with staffers claiming they were "bullied out of the household," presumably by Meghan, who was then "targeting female members of staff."
One of these aides went on to claim that the idea of coming to work with Meghan made her "feel sick."
When the scandal first became public in 2021, Meghan adamantly denied them.
“Let's just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” a statement from the Sussexes’ spokesperson released in March 2021 read. “We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It's no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Along with the email being shared, private secretary Samantha Cohen admitted the Sussexes' had a high employee turnover in an interview.
"I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18. We couldn’t find a replacement for me, and when we did, we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes, but they left (quit) as well while in Africa," she told an outlet.