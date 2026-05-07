Kris Jenner Thanks Meghan Markle for As Ever Mother's Day Gift After Photo Debacle

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Kris Jenner is seemingly putting the “photogate” rumors about Meghan Markle to rest. On Wednesday, May 6, the reality star took to her Instagram Stories to show off a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift she received from the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, As Ever.

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Source: @krisjenner/Instagram Kris Jenner thanked Meghan Markle publicly for sending her Mother’s Day gifts from her As Ever brand.

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“Thank you @meghan @aseverofficial for the beautiful Mother's Day gifts! These candles smell so delicious!! Happy Mother's Day!!!” Jenner wrote alongside a photo of the package.

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The elegant gift box included scented candles, a box of chocolates from Los Angeles chocolatier Compartes, which collaborated with her brand, and a handwritten card addressed directly to the famous momager.

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Source: MEGA The gift package included candles, chocolates and a handwritten card from Meghan Markle.

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“Dear Kris, Happy Mother's Day to the most maternal woman in the world,” the note read.

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The sweet gesture comes months after rumors swirled that tension had formed between the Sussexes and the Kardashian family following an awkward social media situation involving photos from Jenner’s lavish birthday celebration. As OK! previously reported, Prince Harry and Meghan attended Jenner’s star-studded soirée on November 8, 2025, dressed to impress alongside a long list of celebrity guests.

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Source: MEGA Rumors of tension began after photos from Kris Jenner’s 2025 birthday party featuring Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were deleted online.

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Several photos from the glamorous event were initially posted on Instagram, showing the royal couple enjoying the evening. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed the snaps were quietly deleted shortly after going live, sparking speculation online. It was widely rumored that Harry and Meghan allegedly requested the photos be deleted.

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A source told Deuxmoi that “the removal of these images may be linked to Meghan not wearing the traditional red Remembrance poppy — a small but symbolically significant detail in the U.K. during November.” Harry, however, was seen wearing the flower pinned to his suit jacket. Another insider claimed the couple was reportedly “furious” because they allegedly never approved the images being shared publicly.

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"Kris doesn’t like being told what to do — especially not by royals who live in Montecito," a source spilled to Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop Substack. "She said if Meghan and Harry want control, they can have it — just not on her guest list." "They were polite but firm — nothing goes online without their sign-off," the insider continued. "They’ve built their brand on control, and they weren’t about to let a Kardashian post ruin that."

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Source: Khloe Kardashian/youtube Kim Kardashian later described the entire controversy as 'really innocent.'

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Still, another source denied claims that the former royals banned photos entirely, clarifying to an outlet, "There were no consent forms at the bash." Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian also weighed in on the so-called “photogate” controversy during an appearance on her sister Khloé Kardashian’s “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast.