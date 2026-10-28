Kristen Bell Says She Had a 'Near-Death' Experience Filming Season 3 of 'Nobody Wants This'

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Kristen Bell had a jarring experience on Nobody Wants This Season 3. On Monday's episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, she said that she had to face “8-foot waves.” The actress added, “I had a near-death experience with 10 members of the crew on the season,” noting that it happened “in the waves.”

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Kristen Bell Shares Her 'Near-Death' Experience On 'Nobody Wants This' Season 3

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell had a jarring experience on 'Nobody Wants This' Season 3.

The incident happened when she was instructed to get in the water while shooting scenes on the beach. “I had to pretend to be nude, so I’m wearing a scuba suit from here down,” she shared. “So I had to go out to at least where my sternum was, and I went out with, I think, nine or 10 crew members, and we had one-for-one stunts with us, which means every person has a stunt person bracing them,” she revealed.

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Source: MEGA The incident happened when Kristen Bell was instructed to get in the water while shooting scenes on the beach.

She recalled that, amid the “mayhem,” she tried “to speak [her] Hebrew” before “dunking” herself “until the wave eventually crashes.” Bell said, “Just before it’s about to crash, all the stunt people start screaming.” “I get hoisted out of the air by two stunt women who are helping me,” she continued. “Every crew member has a stunt person, like, pushing them into the sand. Poor Aaron, our A camera operator, was getting pummeled by the waves. Both cameras were underwater,” she added.

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Bell Had To Shoot The Scene Again After They Didn't Get It On The First Take

Source: MEGA The director told her they didn't get the first shot, and Kristen Bell had to do it all over again.

Remembering that the water was “so cold,” Bell shared that the director then told her that they “didn’t get the shot” and that she would need to “go out again.” She recalled saying, “Somebody’s going to be washed away.” For the second take, she decided to “go out for the least amount of time possible” until they eventually got the shot.

Bell Said The Scene Still Turned Out To Be 'Amazing'

Source: MEGA The actress admitted that the scene turned out to be 'amazing.'