or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Kristen Bell
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kristen Bell Admits She Likes When Husband Dax Shepard Compliments Waitresses in Front of Her: 'That's How I Know He's Flirting With Me'

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard
Source: MEGA

Kristen Bell revealed she likes when Dax Shepard compliments other people.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 27 2026, Updated 11:43 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Bell revealed the unusual way Dax Shepard flirts with her.

The actress opened up about their relationship while sitting down with Shepard and the cast of her show, Nobody Wants This, on the October 26 episode of “Armchair Expert.”

“If we go to a dinner or something, there's a couple of things Dax does where he doesn't have to look up and wink at me, but I know that he's just being the best boy,” she explained about their flirting ritual.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard
Source: MEGA

Kristen Bell opened up about how Dax Shepard flirts with her on his podcast.

Bell elaborated that the father of her two daughters doesn’t have to directly compliment her to keep the spark alive in their relationship.

“We'll be at dinner and he'll say to the waiter [or] waitress, he'll go, ‘Wow, you have incredible eyelashes, gorgeous eyes, great job,’” she continued.

Shepard’s co-host, Monica Padman, pointed out that it really appeared as though the Parenthood alum was just flirting with the staff instead of his date.

Bell, apparently, didn’t see it that way, noting that she likes to see someone else’s self-esteem boosted.

Article continues below advertisement

'That's How I Know'

Kristen Bell
Source: MEGA

Kristen Bell defended the idea that her husband was simply flirting with other people.

“That's flirting with me because he just made someone else feel good,” she defended her husband.

“Let's say it is a girl,” she continued. “He's gonna have zero interaction with this girl for the rest of his life. The chances of him ever having another conversation with her are so microscopic.”

Shepard was well aware that his wife likes to see him be complimentary of others, with Bell noting that she can tell he’s trying to get her attention when he “actively smiles at people and gives them compliments.”

“That's how I know you're flirting with me a lot,” she gushed.

MORE ON:
Kristen Bell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dax Shepard Admits He Was Opposed to Marrying Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard
Source: MEGA

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard revealed he was not interested in marriage.

During the podcast episode, the couple also opened up about Shepard's proposal to the Frozen star after previously saying he would never get married.

“A piece of paper filed at a courthouse somewhere in California is not going to dictate how I treat you," Shepard had told her, adding that he had an “anarchist view" of marriage. "It's just not, and so I'm going to treat you well and act like your partner for the rest of your life."

So, Bell was understandably shocked when Shepard got down on one knee after they’d been together for six years.

"You told me why,” she sighed. “I didn’t think there would ever be an answer because I was like, ‘I kind of like that tradition.'"

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard
Source: MEGA

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard married in 2013 and have two daughters.

But after a particularly special Christmas together, something flipped a switch in Shepard’s brain, and he went out and got an engagement ring right then and there.

"He got down on one knee, and he said, 'Will you marry me?'" Bell gushed. "And then I started sobbing really, really hard because that was very overwhelming, something I didn't think was coming."

The couple married in 2013 and have since welcomed two daughters, Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.