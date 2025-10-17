Kristen Bell Stuns in Plunging Red Dress at Season 2 Premiere of 'Nobody Wants This': Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Bell brought the heat to the red carpet as she teased the upcoming season of Nobody Wants This. The 44-year-old actress wowed fans at the Season 2 premiere, stepping out in a stunning red satin slip dress with a daring plunging neckline lined in delicate lace. The curve-hugging gown gave off a sultry yet elegant vibe, and she kept the rest of her look simple — soft beachy waves, minimal jewelry and a nude lip that let the bold dress steal the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell turned heads in a plunging red satin dress at the 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 premiere.

Article continues below advertisement

The Veronica Mars alum was all smiles as she posed in front of a pink floral backdrop. On the red carpet, Bell — who stars as quick-witted podcast host Joanne — opened up to an outlet about what fans can expect when Season 2 hits Netflix on October 23. When asked to describe the new season in three words, she teased, “It gets real.”

Article continues below advertisement

She went on to explain, “Because the world gets bigger. The plot lines get much more like real life. And they're dealing with some very real issues.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Bell teases Season 2 of "Nobody Wants This" and reveals who cracks up the most on set. pic.twitter.com/rJGXGuoXah — Variety (@Variety) October 17, 2025 Source: @Variety/X

Article continues below advertisement

Her costar Adam Brody, along with new showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, also shared what’s ahead for the beloved rom-com series in a previous interview. "In the light of day, will he still feel that way? I don't know," Brody said of the cultural differences between his character, Noah, and Bell’s Joanne. "It's an open question."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Netflix rom-com returns on October 23.

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, “I think that's what the show can explore. What should he do? What should she do? What version of sacrifice is worth it? What constitutes growth, or what constitutes dimming yourself to be with someone else? It's a sacrifice, but ideally, you grow together and you're better for it — you don't have to [lop] off a limb.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Behind the scenes, Konner and Kaplan are just as thrilled to be part of the project. The Girls co-showrunner called joining Nobody Wants This “a dream.” “Erin Foster is the rare creator with a crystal clear voice and a genuinely collaborative spirit,” Konner said. “I am a true fan of Erin's show and also feel so lucky to be back in a room with two of my favorites, Bruce Kaplan and Sarah Heyward from Girls.” Kaplan echoed her excitement, praising the series as a “unique and beautiful show,” and saying he’s having the “best time” working on the new season.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell described the new season as 'It gets real.'

Article continues below advertisement

Since its debut, Nobody Wants This has been celebrated for its fresh take on modern romance — a concept inspired by creator Foster’s real-life love story. Foster reportedly began developing the series in 2019 after converting to Judaism and meeting her now-husband, Simon Tikham, at a Los Angeles gym the year before.

Article continues below advertisement

While Tikham isn’t a rabbi in real life, Foster based the character of Noah on him, describing her inspiration as “emotionally available, chivalrous, old-fashioned ... but also really funny and confident.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Adam Brody's wife, Leighton Meester, joins the cast this season.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 2 also welcomes new faces, including Brody’s real-life wife Leighton Meester, along with Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed. During her red carpet chat, Bell had nothing but praise for Meester’s performance. She called her character a “frienemy whom Joanne both had to admire and be threatened by.”