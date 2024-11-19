Kristen Bell's Transformation Gallery: See How Much 'Nobody Wants This' Actress Has Evolved Through the Years

Kristen Bell still looks timelessly beautiful decades after her Hollywood debut!

Kristen Bell rocked her black sheer top and jeans at a Teen People event in California.

Bell looked glowing in her halter dress when she attended the People's Choice Awards in 2005.

For the Diversity Awards 2006, the Queenpins actress wore a flowy, chiffon dress that showed off her back.

Bell appeared at the CW Television Critics Association Press Tour Party at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in her cute black-and-white ruffled ensemble.

The Veronica Mars alum looked chic in her sleeveless top and pink skirt at the Teen Choice Awards 2008. She completed her look with a bead necklace, a black bag and peep-toe heels.

Bell stunned in her black Bally dress and matching high heels at the Saturn Awards 2009.

Keeping it classic, Bell arrived at the Genesis Awards 2010 in her black tulle and lace dress.

The Heroes alum dazzled in her long asymmetric dress at the 2011 UNICEF Ball held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

Bell showed off off her glowing skin while donning a red leather dress for the premiere of The Grey.

Real-life princess? Bell stunned in her sleeveless Sachin + Babi halter dress paired with a swing skirt at the Frozen premiere in Hollywood, Calif.

The Ralph Breaks the Internet voice actress showed off her sophisticated look at the Lexus Short Films arrivals, donning her navy strapless dress.

For the 41st Annual People's Choice Awards , Bell wore a Monique Lhuillier hot pink gown and completed the look with silver Christian Louboutin heels and a black Jimmy Choo clutch.

Bell attended the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Moms in her stunning sheer yellow Georges Chakra Couture mini dress.

In 2017, the How to Be a Latin Lover actress graced the 2017 SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of Artists Awards, sporting a Salvatore Ferragamo floral frock.

All eyes on Bell! The A Bad Moms Christmas star conquered the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards arrivals in her royal blue evening dress.

Bell kept it classy at the world premiere of Disney's Frozen 2, wearing a stunning pleated metallic gown that highlighted her fit physique.

Bell was a showstopper in her neon Cong Tri pantsuit and matching cape at the Critics Choice Awards 2020.

In 2021, the Scream 4 star kept it casual but elegant at the Queenpins movie photocall held at the Four Seasons Hotel. She rocked her pants-coat set and a black cutout bodysuit, highlighting her glowing beauty.

Speaking with Vogue, the Gracie's Choice actress revealed how she has maintained healthy skin.

"When you’re focused on skincare, I think people miss the steps that affect the skin so much, which is your mental health or your stress," Bell said in 2021.

She added, "[Meditation] is calming to my skin … because it’s calming to my mind. If I can find 10 minutes once or even twice a week, my whole body, my digestion, my skin, my attitude — it’s all calmer."