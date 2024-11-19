or
OK Magazine
Kristen Bell's Transformation Gallery: See How Much 'Nobody Wants This' Actress Has Evolved Through the Years

Source: MEGA

Kristen Bell still looks timelessly beautiful decades after her Hollywood debut!

By:

Nov. 19 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

2003

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kristen Bell rocked her black sheer top and jeans at a Teen People event in California.

2005

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bell looked glowing in her halter dress when she attended the People's Choice Awards in 2005.

2006

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

For the Diversity Awards 2006, the Queenpins actress wore a flowy, chiffon dress that showed off her back.

2007

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bell appeared at the CW Television Critics Association Press Tour Party at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in her cute black-and-white ruffled ensemble.

2008

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Veronica Mars alum looked chic in her sleeveless top and pink skirt at the Teen Choice Awards 2008. She completed her look with a bead necklace, a black bag and peep-toe heels.

2009

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bell stunned in her black Bally dress and matching high heels at the Saturn Awards 2009.

2010

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Keeping it classic, Bell arrived at the Genesis Awards 2010 in her black tulle and lace dress.

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Heroes alum dazzled in her long asymmetric dress at the 2011 UNICEF Ball held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

2012

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bell showed off off her glowing skin while donning a red leather dress for the premiere of The Grey.

2013

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Real-life princess? Bell stunned in her sleeveless Sachin + Babi halter dress paired with a swing skirt at the Frozen premiere in Hollywood, Calif.

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
Kristen Bell

The Ralph Breaks the Internet voice actress showed off her sophisticated look at the Lexus Short Films arrivals, donning her navy strapless dress.

2015

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

For the 41st Annual People's Choice Awards, Bell wore a Monique Lhuillier hot pink gown and completed the look with silver Christian Louboutin heels and a black Jimmy Choo clutch.

2016

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bell attended the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Moms in her stunning sheer yellow Georges Chakra Couture mini dress.

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In 2017, the How to Be a Latin Lover actress graced the 2017 SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of Artists Awards, sporting a Salvatore Ferragamo floral frock.

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

All eyes on Bell! The A Bad Moms Christmas star conquered the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards arrivals in her royal blue evening dress.

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bell kept it classy at the world premiere of Disney's Frozen 2, wearing a stunning pleated metallic gown that highlighted her fit physique.

2020

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bell was a showstopper in her neon Cong Tri pantsuit and matching cape at the Critics Choice Awards 2020.

2021

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In 2021, the Scream 4 star kept it casual but elegant at the Queenpins movie photocall held at the Four Seasons Hotel. She rocked her pants-coat set and a black cutout bodysuit, highlighting her glowing beauty.

Speaking with Vogue, the Gracie's Choice actress revealed how she has maintained healthy skin.

"When you’re focused on skincare, I think people miss the steps that affect the skin so much, which is your mental health or your stress," Bell said in 2021.

She added, "[Meditation] is calming to my skin … because it’s calming to my mind. If I can find 10 minutes once or even twice a week, my whole body, my digestion, my skin, my attitude — it’s all calmer."

2022

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bell attended the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding in her ERDEM outfit.

2023

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The How to Be a Latin Lover wore her neon pantsuit again at the 9th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony Arrivals in California.

2024

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bell looked dazzling in a navy blue dress for the opening night performance of Reefer Madness: The Musical.

