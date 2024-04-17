Kristen Doute Spills Jax Taylor Was 'Not Unfaithful' to Wife Brittany Cartwright Amid Shocking Separation
Kristen Doute was spilling the tea!
While on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday, April 16, the Vanderpump Rules alum gave insight as to why The Valley costars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright separated amid rumors the 44-year-old cheated on his estranged wife.
“He was not unfaithful, for sure,” Doute, 41, said. “And I think Brittany has been pretty public and honest on her podcast, doing press, on WWHL, it was just that she was unhappy. He wasn't treating her as well as he should. He was speaking down to her and it was just turmoil over years.”
“And they weren't banging,” host Andy Cohen chimed in, to which the TV personality agreed, “And they weren't banging.”
As OK! previously reported, on the Tuesday, April 9, episode of The Valley, Cartwright discussed how her and Taylor’s intimacy had greatly decreased.
"When Jax and I first met, it was awesome. We were having s-- all the time, 24/7, and I mean, we didn’t miss a day," the 35-year-old admitted in a confessional. "And then, it has just changed dramatically. I’m talking twice in the past year."
Taylor also discussed their lack of intimacy with costars Danny Booko and Jesse Lally.
"I feel like we got to schedule it," he said.
Just a few weeks after the duo announced their separation on their podcast, "When Reality Hits," Cartwright spoke to press about the split.
Cartwright began by stating how Taylor has been her "ride or die for nine years," but "there's only so much that a woman can take."
"Once a woman hits her breaking point, it's like, 'Done.' Something clicked in my head, and I was like 'I need to step away from this situation. This is not healthy. This is not a good situation. My son deserves better. I deserve better,'" shared the mother-of-one, who shares son Cruz, 3, with Taylor.
Cartwright explained her tot is the "most important thing" and "all that matters" for now, adding she has been "working on" herself during this time away from her husband.
"I feel a little bit of relief," she confessed. "I needed this space."
Cartwright additionally insisted she and Taylor’s separation was not "for [their] show."
"If people actually have watched me over the years and know my personality, they would know this is not something I would do for our show," she said. "Like, I'm all about family. I'm all about marriage. I've been about that my entire life."
"So this is something real that I really needed to step back from," she noted.