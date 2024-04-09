Brittany Cartwright Fumes Over Estranged Husband Jax Taylor 'Liking' a Comment Saying He Should Have Married Ex-Girlfriend Stassi Schroeder: 'So Creepy'

"What?!" the baffled Vanderpump Rules alum exclaimed when Hirsch told her. "He liked it? That's very weird. That is so creepy."

The former SUR bartender dated the Next Level Basic author, 35, during the first few seasons of VPR following its launch in 2013. The pair had a rollercoaster romance that went up in flames by the end of Season 2. Taylor went on to marry Cartwright in June 2019 and Schroeder wed Beau Clark in September 2020.