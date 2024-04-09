Brittany Cartwright Fumes Over Estranged Husband Jax Taylor 'Liking' a Comment Saying He Should Have Married Ex-Girlfriend Stassi Schroeder: 'So Creepy'
Brittany Cartwright was not here for Jax Taylor's recent social media activity.
During The Valley star's Tuesday, April 9, appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, host Amanda Hirsch asked Cartwright, 35, what she thought of her estranged husband, 44, "liking" a comment on Instagram that said he should have married his ex-girlfriend Stassi Schroeder.
"What?!" the baffled Vanderpump Rules alum exclaimed when Hirsch told her. "He liked it? That's very weird. That is so creepy."
The former SUR bartender dated the Next Level Basic author, 35, during the first few seasons of VPR following its launch in 2013. The pair had a rollercoaster romance that went up in flames by the end of Season 2. Taylor went on to marry Cartwright in June 2019 and Schroeder wed Beau Clark in September 2020.
As OK! previously reported, the southern belle and Taylor, who share 2-year-old son Cruz, announced their separation in February after four years of marriage.
"It's hard to have a conversation with Jax," Cartwright revealed to the podcaster about the House of Villains star, whom she began dating in 2015. "You can't just sit down and have a meaningful conversation with him. It always turns into an argument. It always gets defensive. It's really hard for me to do those things."
During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the mother-of-one revealed what the final straw in their relationship was.
"We just had a horrible fight and it was like a veil was lifted, and I noticed everything wrong," she told Andy Cohen. "You know they always say a woman can hit her breaking point and it's hard to come back from that."
According to Cartwright, the feud stemmed from her having a night out with their mutual friend and costar Kristen Doute. "He kind of woke up one morning and was mad that I went out with Kristen the night before, and kind of made up a story in his own head and started a fight about something that never happened," the Kentucky native revealed of her former spouse.
"It got to the point where we fought about everything… it could be about anything at that point," she said of being at the end of her rope with Taylor and his attitude. "It was just a very toxic situation that I felt like I needed to remove myself from."