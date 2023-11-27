'Vanderpump Rules' Star Kristen Doute Reveals She Suffered a 'Terrifying' Miscarriage
Kristen Doute is sharing her heartbreaking news with the world.
During the Sunday, November 26, episode of the Vanderpump Rules alum's "S--, Love and What Else Matters" podcast, Doute, 40, revealed she and her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, suffered a miscarriage with their first baby.
"I only feel comfortable talking about this because I know so many friends of mine have gone through this," the former reality star said of the "f------ terrifying" loss at six weeks along. "I know so many women have been through this."
"You always think, ‘What’s wrong, what did I do wrong? Could I have done something different?'" she explained of learning that her pregnancy was considered a blighted ovum — meaning an embryo had not developed. "And my doctor and my friends have told me, inside and out, up and down, there’s no cause. They don’t know why."
Despite their grief, Doute and her partner — whom she began dating in 2022 — are determined to try for their rainbow baby.
"The only silver lining, the fact that we’ve now been digesting this for the last four or five days, is that I know once Luke and I are past this, we can try again," she said. "We were so so lucky, because it could have gone a different way for me at my age. I haven’t gone through IVF, I haven’t frozen my eggs, I haven’t done anything. I just think there’s something in God’s plan."
"We’re very hopeful to have a very healthy pregnancy the next time around," the ex-Bravo star continued as Broderick added how "hard" the loss has been for the two of them.
"I just know that I have to be your rock here, and I want to. I want to be there with you, for you. And help get over these sad times, and get back to more happy times, because I know it won't be that far off. It's coming, we will accomplish it, and we'll be an awesome, happy family someday," he told his girlfriend.
The couple has not been shy about expressing their desire to be parents. "I did go to my OBGYN and we got all good news on that front," Doute revealed during an episode of the podcast last month. "So whenever we are ready to start trying, so far it looks good."
During the conversation, Doute revealed she was not "going to worry about having a baby in 2023" since a psychic claimed she would welcome a baby boy "somewhere between 41 and 42."