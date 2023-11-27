'Vanderpump Rules' Star Kristen Doute Reveals She Suffered a 'Terrifying' Miscarriage

"We’re very hopeful to have a very healthy pregnancy the next time around," the ex-Bravo star continued as Broderick added how "hard" the loss has been for the two of them.

"I just know that I have to be your rock here, and I want to. I want to be there with you, for you. And help get over these sad times, and get back to more happy times, because I know it won't be that far off. It's coming, we will accomplish it, and we'll be an awesome, happy family someday," he told his girlfriend.

The couple has not been shy about expressing their desire to be parents. "I did go to my OBGYN and we got all good news on that front," Doute revealed during an episode of the podcast last month. "So whenever we are ready to start trying, so far it looks good."