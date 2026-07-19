Everything to Know About Kristi Noem's 3 Children as She Reportedly Plans to Divorce Husband of 34 Years Bryon Noem

Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem, have three children together.

The former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security was only 20 when she tied the knot with Bryon in a ceremony in Watertown, South Dakota, in 1992. They went on to welcome three children: Kassidy Noem-Peters, Kennedy Noem-Frick and Booker Noem.

She wrote in a 2019 blog post, "You see, I married Bryon because I loved him and wanted to build a life with him, but at the time I really had no idea what kind of a father he would be. I had a sneaking suspicion he would be a great dad because he has a wonderful father who is a great role model."

"Bryon loves the Lord and understands the responsibility that God gives to men to lead their families," Kristi added. "As the years went by and the kids were born, his actions revealed to me how he viewed fatherhood. He served."

After Kristi's mother, Corinne Arnold, claimed the mother-of-three plans to divorce Bryon, OK! highlights what to know about the couple's three children.