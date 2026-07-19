Everything to Know About Kristi Noem's 3 Children as She Reportedly Plans to Divorce Husband of 34 Years Bryon Noem
July 19 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem, have three children together.
The former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security was only 20 when she tied the knot with Bryon in a ceremony in Watertown, South Dakota, in 1992. They went on to welcome three children: Kassidy Noem-Peters, Kennedy Noem-Frick and Booker Noem.
She wrote in a 2019 blog post, "You see, I married Bryon because I loved him and wanted to build a life with him, but at the time I really had no idea what kind of a father he would be. I had a sneaking suspicion he would be a great dad because he has a wonderful father who is a great role model."
"Bryon loves the Lord and understands the responsibility that God gives to men to lead their families," Kristi added. "As the years went by and the kids were born, his actions revealed to me how he viewed fatherhood. He served."
After Kristi's mother, Corinne Arnold, claimed the mother-of-three plans to divorce Bryon, OK! highlights what to know about the couple's three children.
Kassidy Noem-Peters
Bryon and Kristi welcomed their first child, Kassidy, on April 21, 1994.
She attended the University of Sioux Falls and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from South Dakota State University, according to her LinkedIn page. She worked as a real estate broker associate at Haugan Nelson Realty before starting a new role as development officer at Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever.
Kassidy also became the director of development at the faith-based nonprofits Call to Freedom and Collison Student Ministries Inc.
In June 2019, Kassidy married Kyle Peters, with whom she shares three children.
Kennedy Noem-Frick
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bryon and Kristi's second child, Kennedy, was born on February 24, 1997.
A graduate of South Dakota State University, Kennedy worked as a field director for her mother's gubernatorial campaign in 2018 before serving as Kristi's policy analyst when she was elected to office.
In 2022, Kennedy earned her MBA from Belmont University – Jack C. Massey College of Business.
After returning to Kristi's office as the director of finance, she began her career as an account executive at TRI Industries. Then, in 2024, she founded her Pilates studio, Studio Seven.
Kennedy married Tanner Frick in October 2021. They welcomed their first daughter in February 2025.
Booker Noem
Bryon and Kristi welcomed their youngest child, Booker, on May 21, 2002.
Unlike his sisters, Booker keeps a relatively private personal life. In a 2023 blog post, Kristi revealed had "so many breathing problems he needed multiple inhalers, medications, and constant trips to the hospital."
Kristi also reflected on their family life in a 2022 interview with ELYSIAN, sharing, "I think people know me and we are such a transparent family. I don't know of another elected official that puts their family life out there, with their kids."