Politics Donald Trump Slathers on Makeup to Swear in Markwayne Mullin as Health Rumors Swirl Source: mega President Donald Trump was sporting a layer of cover-up on his hand during the swearing-in of new DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. Lesley Abravanel March 25 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump appeared to have layers of foundation or makeup on his right hand during the swearing-in ceremony for Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin on Tuesday, March 24. The ceremony was held in the Oval Office to officially swear in the former Oklahoma senator as the Secretary of Homeland Security, replacing the recently fired Kristi Noem. Photos and videos captured a visible "glimmering sheen,” as The Daily Beast described it, or a patch of foundation on the president's right hand.

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Source: mega The makeup was reportedly used to cover deep purple bruising.

“His non-dominant left hand — his 'good hand' — sometimes appears discolored as well,” the outlet noted. The makeup was reportedly used to cover deep purple bruising. Similar bruising appeared on his left hand in late January during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. During that time, the 79-year-old POTUS also revealed his swollen ankles, known as cankles.

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Source: mega Donald Trump covered up his hand again on March 24.

Mullin's swearing-in occurred during a partial DHS shutdown due to a budget crisis, during which many employees worked without pay. Mullin stated his immediate priority would be to reopen the department. Trump confirmed he takes a daily 325mg dose of aspirin — higher than the 81mg typically recommended by doctors for cardiac prevention — because he is "superstitious" and wants "thin blood." This high dosage significantly increases his susceptibility to bruising. For the specific dark bruising seen in January, Trump told reporters he "clipped it on the table" during a signing ceremony for the Board of Peace.

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Source: mega The White House continue to speak out about the president's health.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has repeatedly stated that frequent handshaking with "thousands of people" causes minor soft-tissue irritation and bruising. Reports indicate Trump was diagnosed in mid-2025 with chronic venous insufficiency, a circulatory condition common in older adults that can cause skin discoloration and swelling. The president has admitted to using his own concealer to hide the marks, which often appear as a yellowish or gold-toned patch on the back of his hands. While these physical signs have sparked public health concerns, his physician, Sean Barbabella, stated in late 2025 that the president remains in "exceptional health.”

Source: mega Donald Trump's doctor claims he's in excellent health.