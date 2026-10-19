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Kristi Noem Dragged for Sharing Photo With New Hunting Dog as Critics Beg 'Please Don't Kill Him'

Image of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

A photo of former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem with her new dog has sparked concern and outrage.

Oct. 19 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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Former Homeland Security Secretary and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem faced mass social media mockery and criticism after posting a photo of her new hunting dog, Foster, to mark the opening of South Dakota's pheasant hunting season.

On Friday, October 17, Noem shared a photo on X and Facebook wearing hunting gear, holding a rifle and standing next to her new pet. She captioned it, "Happy Opener, South Dakota! Foster and I wish you good luck in the field.”

Online commenters immediately referenced her 2024 memoir, , in which she wrote about shooting and killing her 14-month-old wirehaired pointer, Cricket, after the dog behaved poorly, killed livestock and acted aggressively.

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Image of A photo of Noem with a new hunting dog has animal advocates and critics deeply concerned for the animal.
Source: MEGA

A photo of Noem with a new hunting dog has animal advocates and critics deeply concerned for the pet.

Social media users flooded the post with comments such as "Please don't kill him," "Save the dog" and more.

"This poor dog is staring at the camera like he's on death row,” quipped Tommy Vietor, a former Obama National Security Council staffer.

"Blink twice if you need help, Foster,” wrote another critic.

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Social Media Weighs In

Image of Noem admitted in her memoir to shooting her 14-month old puppy, Cricket.
Source: MEGA

Noem admitted in her memoir to shooting her 14-month old dog, Cricket.

"Run Foster, run like your life depends on it!” added another concerned social media user.

"Are you going to shoot this one too if it doesn't listen?" asked one.

"The worst possible thing you could post would be a dog and a gun, lady. Come on,” noted another, rapping Noem for her lack of self-awareness in the post.

"I know dogs can't sweat, but Foster is as close as he can get to perspirin,'" joked another, noting the dog's supposedly nervous expression.

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Kacey Musgraves Poked Fun at the Politician

Image of The new dog comes following a brutal clapback at Noem by country star Kacey Musgraves.
Source: MEGA

The new dog comes following a brutal clapback at Noem by country star Kacey Musgraves.

The concern follows country superstar Kacey Musgraves' dig at Noem after the former DHS Secretary made a jab at a photo of the singer posing with Democratic star James Talarico at her concert surfaced.

"I don't think you have a dog in this fight, but if you did, you would have shot it,” Musgraves wrote.

The post arrived shortly after Noem faced separate online criticism in September for sharing photos of an elk she harvested during an archery hunt in Wyoming.

Kristi Noem Defended Her Decision

Image of Noem has previously defended her decision to shoot her pet.
Source: MEGA

Noem has previously defended her decision to shoot her pet.

When the news initially broke in her memoir, Noem heavily defended her decision to shoot Cricket.

Instead of backing down amid immense bipartisan backlash, she doubled down, framing her actions around child safety, tough leadership and the realities of farm life.

Noem emphasized that a mother's protective instincts drove her choice. On Fox News, she stated, "That story was a choice as a mom — the safety of my children versus a dangerous dog that was killing livestock and attacking people."

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