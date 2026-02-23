or
Kristi Noem Faces Criticism Over Her Appearance Amid Immigration Policy Push

Source: MEGA @KristiNoem/X

Kristi Noem faced online criticism over her appearance after announcing a border wall contract.

Feb. 23 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

Kristi Noem recently shared a photo on X, showcasing her signing a contract for steel intended for a border wall. The Secretary of Homeland Security, 54, expressed excitement, stating, “Just signed the last contract for the purchase of steel for the wall! Build baby build.”

However, her post sparked an unexpected wave of criticism focused on her hands rather than her policies.

Source: @KristiNoem/X

Kristi Noem posted about a border wall contract.

Instead of praise for her efforts to secure the border, observers turned their attention to her hands, which appeared aged and creased. One user remarked, “Do they not do plastic surgery of the hands? You did everything else, but you missed a spot.” This comment encapsulates the harsh scrutiny women in power often face.

Source: @KristiNoem/X
The attention on Noem’s hands highlights a long-standing debate about the double standards women encounter in politics. Critics have long speculated about her appearance, questioning whether she has undergone cosmetic procedures. Her polished look stands in stark contrast to her image as a tough, prairie populist.

Source: MEGA

Critics instead focused on Kristi Noem's appearance.

The backlash against Noem reflects society’s unrealistic expectations of women. Aging is a natural process, yet her attempts to maintain a youthful appearance have led to ridicule. Critics argue that women are often judged more harshly than their male counterparts regarding their looks and public personas.

Source: MEGA

Many social media users questioned her qualifications and the legitimacy of her policies.

The criticism extended beyond mere aesthetics. Alongside comments about her hands, many social media users questioned her qualifications and the legitimacy of her policies. “And then before the end of the day, please resign from the position you were never qualified for,” one user wrote.

Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem continues defending her immigration policies.

Noem’s recent efforts to defend her department amid public backlash have added to the scrutiny. Following criticism of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a televised awards show, Noem took to Fox News to defend the agency. “I wish they knew what wonderful, amazing people our ICE officers are,” she stated, attempting to reframe ICE in a more positive light.

Despite her efforts, the social media landscape is less forgiving than traditional media. The image Noem intended to project as a strong border advocate was overshadowed by personal attacks. Critics used her own image against her, emphasizing that in politics, the body often becomes part of the message.

