Kristi Noem Faces Criticism Over Her Appearance Amid Immigration Policy Push

Kristi Noem recently shared a photo on X, showcasing her signing a contract for steel intended for a border wall. The Secretary of Homeland Security, 54, expressed excitement, stating, “Just signed the last contract for the purchase of steel for the wall! Build baby build.” However, her post sparked an unexpected wave of criticism focused on her hands rather than her policies.

Source: @KristiNoem/X Kristi Noem posted about a border wall contract.

Instead of praise for her efforts to secure the border, observers turned their attention to her hands, which appeared aged and creased. One user remarked, “Do they not do plastic surgery of the hands? You did everything else, but you missed a spot.” This comment encapsulates the harsh scrutiny women in power often face.

Just signed the last contract for the purchase of steel for the wall!



Build baby build. pic.twitter.com/nMDAUUYZf1 — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) February 10, 2026 Source: @KristiNoem/X

The attention on Noem’s hands highlights a long-standing debate about the double standards women encounter in politics. Critics have long speculated about her appearance, questioning whether she has undergone cosmetic procedures. Her polished look stands in stark contrast to her image as a tough, prairie populist.

Source: MEGA Critics instead focused on Kristi Noem's appearance.

The backlash against Noem reflects society’s unrealistic expectations of women. Aging is a natural process, yet her attempts to maintain a youthful appearance have led to ridicule. Critics argue that women are often judged more harshly than their male counterparts regarding their looks and public personas.

Source: MEGA Many social media users questioned her qualifications and the legitimacy of her policies.

The criticism extended beyond mere aesthetics. Alongside comments about her hands, many social media users questioned her qualifications and the legitimacy of her policies. “And then before the end of the day, please resign from the position you were never qualified for,” one user wrote.

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem continues defending her immigration policies.