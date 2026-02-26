or
Kristi Noem's Hair Extensions: The Controversy Surrounding Her New Look

Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem’s new hair extensions sparked backlash as critics debate her style and political record.

Feb. 26 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Kristi Noem has come under fire for her recent choice of hair extensions, with many commentators suggesting that her appearance has eclipsed the political policies she endorsed during the Donald Trump administration.

Observers have noted that she has embraced a so-called “MAGA makeover,” but critics argue that it has not improved her fashion or styling choices significantly.

Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem faced criticism over her recent hair extensions.

What started as speculation surrounding potential facial changes inspired by Mar-a-Lago has turned into discussions about her everyday hairstyle. Notably, Noem’s past short haircut — often referred to as a “Karen” style — also attracted significant attention. This particular look became prominent in 2012 when the current Secretary of Homeland Security opted for a dramatically short haircut.

Source: MEGA

Some commentators said Kristi Noem's appearance overshadows her policies.

Social media users have characterized Noem’s earlier hairstyle as reminiscent of women who demand to see the manager in stores. This “Karen” vibe became her signature look prior to her rise to fame.

According to a report from Vice, the haircut's notoriety gained traction in the 2000s, with Sharon Osbourne contributing to its popularity. By late May 2012, Noem changed her hairstyle to this bob just before celebrating her 21st birthday.

MORE ON:
Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip

Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem's former short haircut also sparked debate years ago.

While the hairstyle may lack politeness, it is often associated with assertiveness and a refusal to back down. Despite time passing since she abandoned her short haircut, the scrutiny continues.

In 2024, Noem attempted another hair transformation, which resulted in immediate mockery online. One user commented, “I guess @GovKristiNoem didn’t have time to fix her hair after protecting her children from this vicious puppy attack.”

Noem has reportedly spent lavishly on cosmetic enhancements, including Botox, lip fillers and hair extensions. These extensions, estimated to cost between $1,500 and $3,000, do not account for the additional expenses of coloring and maintenance.

Source: Fox News

Political opponents continue to question her priorities.

Beyond her appearance, Noem faces criticism for her political decisions.

Dubbed "ICE Barbie" by detractors, she is scrutinized for her stance on immigration, particularly regarding the actions of ICE in the United States. Critics argue that she has ignored the challenges faced by immigrants, raising questions about her priorities.

