'Full Mental Decline': Donald Trump Forgets Kristi Noem's Name in Front of Cabinet Members

Kristi... who? Donald Trump made a major mistake in front of his Cabinet members, sending social media into a frenzy over his “full mental decline.” While introducing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, the president embarrassingly forgot her name. When he attempted to fix the flub, he dug himself into an even bigger hole. “Secretary of Homeland Security Cristie Kerr,” Trump said with Noem standing next to him at the podium.

Donald Trump Quickly Corrects His Mistake

Source: mega The president confused Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem with professional golfer Christie Kerr.

The 79-year-old president, who is an avid golfer, clearly had the sport on his brain, as Kerr is a professional golfer. Although shocking, Trump, in seconds, corrected his mistake and laughed it off with his Cabinet members beside him. “Cristie Kerr, do you know who Cristie Kerr is?” the president asked. “She’s a friend of mine. Great golfer.” “Kristi Noem, she’s a better golfer than you, that’s the only thing,” Trump continued. “But you’re better at a lot of other things, but I want to thank you for being here and for doing an unbelievable job.”

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: Trump, in full mental decline, just confused Kristi Noem with pro-golfer Cristie Kerr - then kept digging:



“She’s a better golfer than you…but you’re better in a lot of other things.”



Trump is not well. When the hell will the media acknowledge it? pic.twitter.com/VP1diJf2uZ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 5, 2025 Source: @CalltoActivism/X Donald Trump was ripped apart online after he forgot Kristi Noem's name.

'Mental Equivalent of Mixing Up Your Dentures With Your Golf Balls'

Source: mega The president was slammed for signs of dementia after his shocking flub.

Noem handled the president’s mix-up well by keeping a smile on her face and imitating a golf swing; however, that didn’t stop social media users from tearing Trump down for being “Dementia Don.” “Trump confusing Kristi Noem with a pro golfer is the mental equivalent of mixing up your dentures with your golf balls. The media knows, the public knows, and yet the circus keeps rolling. When does concern become urgent? Yesterday,” commented one on a viral X clip of the Tuesday, August 5, moment. “Cognitive decline on live TV y’all,” wrote another.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden Comparisons

Source: mega Kristi Noem and Donald Trump's Cabinet members laughed off the mistake.

Many others referred to the narrative of former President Joe Biden, which portrayed him as an absent leader who was unable to make or understand executive decisions due to a rapid decline in his cognitive abilities. “They never acknowledged it with Biden. I wouldn’t expect much at this point,” said one. “This isn’t about f------ Biden anymore, your Giant Orange Turd has been in office six months and declined every day, own up instead of hiding behind BS all the time!!” stated another.

Dementia Runs in the Trump Bloodline

Source: mega Donald Trump's father battled dementia for eight years before he died.