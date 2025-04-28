Kristin Cavallari Almost Spills Out of Busty Top at Stagecoach: Photos
Kristin Cavallari is letting loose as a single woman!
The Laguna Beach alum, 38, rocked a tie-front, cleavage-baring black top for day three of Stagecoach on Sunday, April 27.
Cavallari was country-chic in mini denim shorts, a cow-print bag, high boots and a thick belt. She paired the look with a stack of silver and white necklaces from her jewelry brand, Uncommon James, which she shouted out on her Instagram Story before taking on the festival.
The TV personality further flaunted her ensemble in a TikTok video from what appeared to be her home or hotel room after she finished getting ready.
She captioned the video, "STAGECOACH let's get it," as the song "!Franchesckaar!" by Charli XCX played in the background.
Cavallari slipped on a pair of oval shades and fluffed her hair to the lyrics, "(!Franchesckaar!) They all love you/ (!Franchesckaar!) They all want you/ (!Franchesckaar!) Of course they do/ (!Franchesckaar!) Oh yes, it's true."
Fans took to the comments section to compliment the mom-of-three on her sultry look.
"The queen slays," one person wrote, while another called her "freaking stunning."
The day before, Cavallari gave a behind-the-scenes look at her day two outfit on TikTok. She started off the video wearing nothing but a skimpy black bikini and dark sunglasses, baring her six-pack abs and cleavage. Then, the fashion designer put her hand over the camera and transitioned into a ruffled black crop top and cow-print skirt. She placed her hands on her hips and posed in the outfit with Lorde's new song "What Was That" playing.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The reality star's recent outing comes eight months after her split from Mark Estes, 25, in September 2024. The couple dated for seven months before calling it quits due to their 13-year age gap.
Cavallari spilled all about the breakup in an October 2024 episode of her podcast, "Let’s Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari."
"It’s hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know, long term, it’s not right," she started.
She proceeded to explain how there was no "love lost," and nothing "bad happened, no one cheated, no one was mean."
"Mark didn’t do anything. Mark has been nothing but so sweet and so supportive and he’s always been there," she declared.
However, the duo's age gap eventually became an issue for the mom, who shares three children with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler.
"I just know, long term, he needs to experience life. He’s young and I started to feel the age a little bit just with life experience," Cavallari shared. She believes that he needed to be able to "find himself" during his "formative years" without being in a relationship with someone over a decade older than him.
"He will make someone so happy one day," Cavallari said, choking back tears. "I know one day he will look back and he will understand it. And I actually think one day he will thank me. And that’s just the hindsight you don’t have at age 24. At age 24, it’s so hard to think about the future."