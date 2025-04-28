Kristin Cavallari Almost Spills Out of Busty Top at Stagecoach: Photos

Cavallari was country-chic in mini denim shorts, a cow-print bag, high boots and a thick belt. She paired the look with a stack of silver and white necklaces from her jewelry brand, Uncommon James, which she shouted out on her Instagram Story before taking on the festival.

The TV personality further flaunted her ensemble in a TikTok video from what appeared to be her home or hotel room after she finished getting ready.

She captioned the video, "STAGECOACH let's get it," as the song "!Franchesckaar!" by Charli XCX played in the background.

Cavallari slipped on a pair of oval shades and fluffed her hair to the lyrics, "(!Franchesckaar!) They all love you/ (!Franchesckaar!) They all want you/ (!Franchesckaar!) Of course they do/ (!Franchesckaar!) Oh yes, it's true."