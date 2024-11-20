Kristin Cavallari's Ex-Husband Jay Cutler Engaged to Samantha Robertson 2 Years After Divorce: Report
Jay Cutler appears to be embracing a new chapter in his life.
On Tuesday, November 19, reports surfaced that the former NFL quarterback is engaged to Samantha Robertson, two years after finalizing his divorce from Kristin Cavallari.
While the couple hasn’t publicly confirmed the news, Robertson was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand earlier this month during their appearance at a Yellowstone Season 5B event.
The pair went public with their romance on social media in September 2023 after Robertson shared snaps from their trips to France and Montana.
For her part, Cavallari is relishing her independence.
The Laguna Beach alum, 37, opened up about her love life on Tuesday, November 19, during an episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. This candid conversation came two months after her split from ex-boyfriend Mark Estes, 25, in September.
"Dating is funny right now," Cavallari, who was reportedly unhappy about Cutler’s recent DUI arrest, revealed, adding she had a brief fling that quickly fizzled out following her breakup with Estes.
"I don’t think it’s that I’m not ready," she explained. "But where I’m at in my life, if I feel one thing is wrong or missing, I’m not wasting my time or energy."
Cavallari has also ruled out dating apps.
"I think if the right person came along, I’d be ready to date. But I’m not actively looking right now," she stated.
Reflecting on her approach to relationships, the mom-of-three confessed she has "no chill" when things aren’t working, leading her to and end things quickly.
Her best friend Justin Anderson also joined the podcast and offered his take, suggesting she should "slowly pull away" from men instead.
However, Cavallari dismissed the idea, saying it felt too much like playing games.
"I’d rather just be an adult and have an adult conversation to end things," she remarked.
In an earlier podcast episode in November, Cavallari discussed what she’s looking for in her next partner.
“I will never date anyone from the DMs ever again because it attracts the wrong type of guy,” she revealed. "I can’t keep dating. Like, I am dating, but I can’t keep doing it."
The reality star emphasized her desire for a serious connection, saying she wants someone “older” who can inspire her and help her grow.
“I’m not kidding, though. I’m telling you right now … My next boyfriend is gonna be my next husband,” she confidently declared. “I’m already putting that out there.”
As Cavallari navigates her single life, she continues to co-parent her three children — Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10 and Saylor, 8 — with her ex-husband.
