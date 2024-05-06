Worlds Collide! Kristin Cavallari Introduces Boyfriend Mark Estes to 'Laguna Beach' Crew: Photos

Things are heating up between Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes! On Sunday, May 5, the reality star, 37, shared a snap of herself with Estes and some of her Laguna Beach costars, including Jason and Ashley Wahler, Alex Murrel, Jessica Smith Evans and Lauren “Lala” Olsen, who all appeared in the MTV show, which aired from 2004 to 2006.

"When all the worlds collide," the blonde babe captioned the photo via Instagram. The picture also featured her best friend Justin Anderson and his longtime partner, Austin Rhodes (a.k.a. Scoot).