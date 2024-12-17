Kristin Cavallari Caught Intruder Crawling on Her Floor in 2020 Scary Incident: 'I Was So Out of It'
Kristin Cavallari shared a scary moment from 2020 during the Tuesday, December 17, episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Honest."
The blonde beauty, who shares kids Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9, with her ex Jay Cutler, revealed that her Bahamas home was broken into at the time.
At the time, she said they thought they were living in a "really safe gated resort" during COVID.
But the home's HVAC unit broke, leading to them having workers in the home during the day. That night, she went to bed with her eldest kid in her room where some of her jewelry from her Uncommon James line was laid out in her closet.
“That night I had Cam in the bed with me. Cam and I were sleeping. Cam and I went to bed early before everybody, so I didn’t really know where everyone was in the house,” she said.
“I was so out of it because obviously I had just woken up. And I go, ‘What the f--- are you doing?’ I said it like that. And this man stands up and runs out the door, and, you guys, he had a ski mask on, full black arms, black pants, the full thing. And I went ‘oh, f---,'" he added.
The blonde beauty, 37, said she didn't "yell or scream" since Camden, who was 8 years old at the time, was in bed with her.
“You think in those moments that that’s what you’d do, but your instincts just kick in,” Cavallari said. “I honestly felt like I was in Mission Impossible.”
Though Cavallari texted Cutler, 41, but he didn't answer, leading her to navigate the home herself.
“I felt like a Navy SEAL,” she said. “I go out in the house and I don’t know where anybody is. I go look in the bedroom across the way — no one’s in there. I go upstairs. Jay was upstairs with Jaxon and Saylor.”
“Once I woke Jay up, then I got really nervous,” Cavallari added. “Then I start [to get] like, really scared. I started shaking, and I was able to process then what just happened. But until that point, I was not scared. I was really calm. Again, you just are running off of instinct.”
The burglar ended up getting away with cash they had in a backpack, but they "ended up getting it back."
"We found out who it was. It was the HVAC guy," she said.
Still, Cavallari said it was "one of the scariest things that I went through."
“My kids still don’t know, and I will not tell them, probably, until they’re adults,” she shared. “Because I just think some things kids do not need to know. And scary stuff like that, I will take that one. I will hold that one in and take that with me.”