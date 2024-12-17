Kristin Cavallari Caught Intruder Crawling on Her Floor in 2020 Scary Incident: 'I Was So Out of It'

Kristin Cavallari shared a scary moment from 2020 during the Tuesday, December 17, episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Honest."

The blonde beauty, who shares kids Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9, with her ex Jay Cutler, revealed that her Bahamas home was broken into at the time.

At the time, she said they thought they were living in a "really safe gated resort" during COVID.