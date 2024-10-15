Kristin Cavallari Claims Kanye West Is a 'Clone': 'It's Not the Same F-------Person'
Kristin Cavallari made a bold claim during the Tuesday, October 15, episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Honest."
While chatting with her pal and co-host Justin Anderson, the star, 37, the pair brought up conspiracy theories, including how Kanye West might not really be the famous Grammy winner.
"I wholeheartedly believe what I'm about to say. I think there are clones," the Laguna Beach star began. "And I think Kayne is a clone. I am going to tell you why. Remember he was really talking a lot, saying too much, the Illuminati didn't like how much he was saying. He said, 'If I go away and I come back and I look different, that's not me.' Remember he fell off the face of the earth? Look at him — compare old photos of him. It's not the same f------ person. It's not. He didn't just gain weight."
"Don't cancel me, Hollywood!" she joked. "I believe this with every ounce in my body. The people who are going to come out are going to get killed."
Cavallari then brought up how one follower in particular keeps telling people that she's a man. "That did make me take a step back and be like, 'Maybe I shouldn't believe everything I read.' He was like, 'You can see her Adam's Apple.' I'm like, 'I'm so offended,'" she said of spreading false information.
Cavallari also believes Britney Spears is a clone, too. "Have you watched any of her videos, Justin? She talks differently. She looks different — but not just cosmetic surgery. Kanye is still a clone. I will ride that until the day I die because of what he said and then looks what happened. He's saying too much!"
Fans immediately agreed with the mom-of-three. One person wrote, "SAVE KRISTIN!!! She’s speaking the truth!!!! PROTECT HER AT ALL COSTS!!! 🥹🤣🥲😘," while another said, "If Hollywood cancels you, THANK THEM, cause you’re doing something right!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽."
A third person added, "She is BOLD for this. Lol I’m here for it."
Meanwhile, the rapper, 47, is in hot water after his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta claimed he reportedly told his wife, Bianca Censori, he wanted to be intimate with her mother while she watched.
Bianca Censori's mom Alexandra, was given the opportunity to deny the recent claim when she was stopped by reporters on October 14 in Australia. However, she reportedly said she "wouldn’t be drawn into the latest claims" about Kanye, and instead, asked for privacy.