Britney Spears References Ex-Husband and Trainer Sam Asghari After Revealing Her Weight in Bizarre Instagram Post
Britney Spears made a rare reference to her ex Sam Asghari in a strange Instagram post about her love for food.
On Friday, January 19, the pop princess shared a photo of a drink, which had a large roasted marshmallow on top, along with a long-winded caption where she spoke about eating and her body weight.
“Food is my weakness I will admit it!!! When I was younger and would go to restaurants with my mom, she would either say ‘sit still’ or ‘you are eating way too fast … please slow down’!!! I’m a passionate eater 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️!!!” she began the message.
“I do remember at lunch though everybody’s meal was still there when mine was gone in 2 seconds!!! But it’s weird my weight pretty much stays the same!!! I’m usually 135 on scale … that’s my normal weight!!! Well that’s good for me 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️!!!” Spears revealed, however, she then expressed her goal weight to her 42 million followers, adding, “I want to be 125 - 128 but I’m probably gonna do 140 now that this damn BLAZE coffee place has opened!!! DAMN!!!”
She continued the bizarre upload, “I’m just saying that pic is better than any award … any trip … any sibling … any car!!! It looks absolutely amazing!!! I still eat the same secret hot fudge Sunday from Wendy’s!!! The one that has the deep bottom brownie!!! Yep, they still have it!!! Around dinner I will go eat one for dinner!!!”
Spears then brought up Asghari, whom she separated from in July 2023 after 14 months of marriage.
“My ex-husband was a trainer so he knew a lot of different ways and easy tricks to stay healthy!!!” she wrote. “With food I think it’s weird though!!! Timing is important I think!!! Sometimes when I see food commercials I’m like GROOSSSSS!!! But then sometimes I stop and drool 🤤!!!”
“I suggest whoever you’re with or thinking of being with … make sure you look at them just the way you’re looking at that blaze coffee!!! Psss CAN I HAVE MORE PLEASE!!!” Spears concluded.
As OK! previously reported, fans believed Asghari was recently taking a dig at Spears after he uploaded a photo of himself alongside the 42-year-old’s favorite actor, Brad Pitt.
“At the #bennettmiller 🖼️@gagosian with some cool people last night. Also got alot of skin care tips from Brad Pitt💪🏽😂,” the 29-year-old captioned a snap of himself and the Oscar winning star.
“This is rude because you know Britney loves Brad Pitt,” one individual wrote below the Instagram upload, while a second alleged, “Didn’t Britney break into his house to meet him? 😂😂😂 guess you did it 1st 👏.”
“Britney’s dream 🔥,” a third user noted, as a fourth claimed, “Trolling B again.”