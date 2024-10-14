or
Bianca Censori's Mom Refuses to Address Claim Kanye West Wanted to Sleep With Her While His Wife Watched

Photo of Kanye West and picture of Bianca Censori.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West's former assistant claimed one of the rapper's 'sexual kinks' was to sleep with the mothers of women he was dating.

By:

Oct. 14 2024, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Bianca Censori's mom Alexandra, was given the opportunity to deny a recent claim about her daughter's husband, Kanye West, wanting to sleep with her — but chose not to discuss the allegation instead.

The controversial rapper's mother-in-law was stopped by reporters on Monday, October 14, in the Ivanhoe suburb of the Censoris' native city, Melbourne, Australia, where she was questioned about shocking accusations made in a sexual assault-related lawsuit filed by Kanye's former assistant earlier this month.

bianca censoris mom dismisses claim kanye west sleep wife watched
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori's mother said she 'wouldn’t be drawn into the latest claims' about Kanye West wanting to sleep with her while his wife watched.

Alexandra refused to acknowledge the situation, however, as she reportedly said she "wouldn’t be drawn into the latest claims" about Kanye, and instead, asked for privacy.

When pestered by reporters, Alexandra was wearing a curve-hugging Alexander McQueen dress, purple high heels and Prada sunglasses. She held onto a black designer handbag and appeared to be running errands while carrying a large white box, per photos obtained by a news publication.

bianca censoris mom dismisses claim kanye west sleep wife watched
Source: MEGA

Kanye West allegedly texted Bianca Censori about wanting to get intimate with her mother in September 2022.

Kanye's alleged desire to get intimate with his wife's mother was initially revealed by the Yeezy founder's former assistant Lauren Pisciotta — who worked for the "Heartless" rapper from 2021 to 2022 — in an 88-page lawsuit she filed on Friday, October 11.

Lauren claimed one of Kanye's "sexual kinks" was to sleep with the mothers of women he was dating, referring to an alleged text sent by the award-winning artist to Bianca on September 28, 2022, that supposedly read: "I wanna f--- your mum. Before she leaves."

bianca censoris mom dismisses claim kanye west sleep wife watched
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in December 2022.

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Kanye's former assistant said her boss at the time then screenshotted the message and sent it to his staffer, alleging asking: "Should I [add] I meant I want you to watch me f--- your mom."

Bianca had been working for Kanye in the U.S. on a visa at the time, and according to the lawsuit, needed to respond to in "a way, insisted upon and required by [Kanye]" or else her job could have been in jeopardy.

Lauren said Kanye then showed her Bianca's reply, allegedly writing back: "This is what she wrote, '[Alexandra is] married. I’m going to f--- someone this weekend and tell you the next time you’re inside me.'"

Bianca ended up marrying Kanye in December 2022 — just three months after the alleged text exchange.

bianca censoris mom dismisses claim kanye west sleep wife watched
Source: MEGA

The shocking accusations were made in an 88-page lawsuit filed by Kanye West's former assistant Lauren Pisciotta.

Almost one year after the duo tied the knot, a source claimed, "Bianca's mother and father find Kanye to be slightly disturbing," as OK! previously reported.

"Her parents found it suspect that he married Bianca one month after his divorce from Kim [Kardashian] was finalized. They really didn't want Bianca to be his rebound from such a high-profile marriage," the insider added.

Daily Mail questioned Alexandra about claims made in a lawsuit against West and published photos of her running errands in Australia.

