Bianca Censori's Mom Refuses to Address Claim Kanye West Wanted to Sleep With Her While His Wife Watched

Bianca Censori's mom Alexandra, was given the opportunity to deny a recent claim about her daughter's husband, Kanye West, wanting to sleep with her — but chose not to discuss the allegation instead.

The controversial rapper's mother-in-law was stopped by reporters on Monday, October 14, in the Ivanhoe suburb of the Censoris' native city, Melbourne, Australia, where she was questioned about shocking accusations made in a sexual assault-related lawsuit filed by Kanye's former assistant earlier this month.