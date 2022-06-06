Shots Fired! Kristin Cavallari Claps Back At Jay Cutler After Post-Divorce Partying Remarks

Kristin Cavallari seemed to comically throw shade at ex Jay Cutler after he boasted about throwing a party when the settlement came through in their divorce.

After Cutler bragged about his bank account not really taking a hit from their divorce on his "Uncut with Jay Cutler" podcast, with him adding: "When the settlement came through, I threw a party," Cavallari noted her former partner has some catching up to do, as she's been celebrating her single life for a while now.