Kristin Cavallari Is Dating Again, Admits She Prefers Someone Who Isn't Famous — Unless It's Her Much Older Celebrity Crush
Kristin Cavallari is on the prowl!
Three months after splitting from Mark Estes, the reality star confirmed during an Instagram Q&A with fans that she's single "and ready to mingle."
When asked if she would date a "regular guy," she replied, "I've gone on dates with 'regular guys' — I would actually prefer someone not in entertainment. I said that months ago and I've been pretty good about sticking to that."
However, the blonde beauty, 37, would make an exception for her "forever crush" Kevin Costner, 69, telling a fan, "Give him my number."
The Uncommon James founder also touched on the difficulties of co-parenting her three kids with ex-husband Jay Cutler, 41, while maintaining her businesses and a social life.
"Life is hard. Put on your big girl panties and let's do this," she wrote. "Look for the lesson and the growth in everything then it gets easier. I always say, things happen FOR YOU no TO you."
As OK! reported, Cavallari's seven-month romance with Estes was heavily scrutinized due to their age gap, as the TikTok star is just 25. Throughout their relationship, the Laguna Beach alum insisted their ages didn't affect things, but when she ended it in September, she admitted it wound up playing a factor.
- Kristin Cavallari Admits She's Single After Best Friend Justin Anderson Exposes Past Hookups With Morgan Wallen and Jason Statham
- Kristin Cavallari Admits She Has 'Really High Standards' When Dating: My Kids 'Have Strong Opinions'
- Kristin Cavallari Dishes On Using Instagram Like A Dating App, Says She'll Only Slide Into 'Verified' DMs
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"It’s hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it’s not right, and it’s not because of love lost or something bad happened," the mother-of-three shared on a podcast.
"He’s been the best boyfriend I’ve ever had," she gushed of her ex. "I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he’s young… I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience."
"I look back when I was 24 and how much life has happened between then, those are crucial years, those are formative years, they’re when you find yourself and he needs to be able to do that," Cavallari continued. "He will make someone so happy one day … and he will have a beautiful family of his own. I know that one day he will look back and understand it and I actually think one day he will look back and thank me."
While Estes recently sparked dating rumors with Love Island USA's Liv Walker, the jewelry designer rejected an invite to reconnect with rumored former flame Scott Disick.
On an episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast in November, Cavallari revealed the dad-of-three, 41, messaged her after her split from Estes and asked to get together.
She read his message out loud for her listeners and called his words "manipulative" due to the "interesting timing."