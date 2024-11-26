or
Kristin Cavallari Blasts 'Manipulative' Scott Disick for Sliding Into Her DMs Years After Fling Rumor: 'Interesting Timing'

Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram; @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram
By:

Nov. 26 2024, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Kristin Cavallari didn't hold back when discussing how Scott Disick tried to reconnect with her during the Tuesday, November 26, episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Honest."

“Hey!!!” the reality star, 37, claimed Disick wrote via her DMs. “It’s been such a long time, it’s crazy. Kind of crazy how our lives ended up being kind of similar."

“I feel like it would be so good to see you and catch up and talk about the things you’ve got to go through with kids and changing your life around over and over,” he continued. “I really miss you though and wish I would have reached out earlier just been busy trying to be the best dad I can be.”

Disick concluded, “I don’t have time for much but trying to think about myself a little bit again. Trying, anyway. Hope to hear from you. Just text me so it’s easier to chat.”

Source: @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram

Scott Disick hasn't been in the spotlight as much recently.

The blonde babe said the "timing" of the message was "interesting" considering she's been "ripping on the f--------" Kardashians in recent months and hasn't "held back."

She then called said the texts were the "most manipulative" thing she's seen, stating it's “classic textbook manipulation control bulls---.”

Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram

The reality star claimed Scott Disick wants to reconnect as of late.

The Laguna Beach star, who split from Jay Cutler in 2020, said she used to be close with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star back in the day.

“Kourtney and I became really good friends,” she shared. “I really loved Kourtney. We had so much fun together. I liked her a lot.”

Source: @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram

Scott Disick used to be on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'

But their friendship unraveled when she partied with Disick and their friends in Las Vegas amid his 2011 split from Kardashian, leading to headlines claiming Cavallari and Disick had hooked up.

“I know for a fact [he did this] to piss off Kourtney,” she claimed, referring to Disick. “A lot of times when a girl sees that a guy has moved on, they’re like, ‘I want him back.’ … And it worked. They got back together.”

Source: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari called Scott Disick 'manipulative.'

The cookbook author later spoke to Kardashian, 45, who is now married to Travis Barker, about what really went down, but the Poosh founder wasn't happy with her.

“I have sisters, and I would just never put myself in that situation," she allegedly told the Very Cavallari alum.

