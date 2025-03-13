Lucy Hale and Harry Jowsey Are 'Dating,' Source Reveals: 'It's Super Casual But Not Brand New'
Looks like Lucy Hale and Harry Jowsey might be a perfect match!
A source spilled that the Heartbreak Island star and the Truth or Dare actress are seeing each other.
“[It’s] super casual, but it's not brand new,” the insider shared.
Another source chimed in, revealing the two are in a good spot. “They’re spending time together in [New York City], and it’s very new,” the source explained.
According to the insider, Jowsey “initiated things” by sliding into Hale’s DMs on Instagram.
“It’s casual and they are having fun, but Harry is very into Lucy,” the source noted. “Friends around them think they are very cute and are a good, yet surprising match.”
One thing that brought them closer was their shared sobriety journey, as the duo bonded over their experiences and quickly “hit it off.”
The Katy Keene star has reportedly been “very supportive” of Jowsey and “his decision” to stop drinking.
Jowsey, who had a rocky romance with his Perfect Match costar Jessica Vestal, previously opened up quitting booze.
“[I want to] realign my goals and focus on the man that I want to be in five years,” he told Newsweek in 2022.
Hale has been just as open about her own sobriety journey.
In 2023, she shared her milestone on Instagram, writing, “While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved.”
She admitted the road to change wasn’t easy.
“I have been working on getting sober since I was 20. I’m 33. It takes time. It took time. It took patience with myself,” she shared on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast at the time.
“It was the scariest choice in my life, but also it’s been the best gift,” she explained. “When I made that change, everything else changed. My whole life has changed.”
The Pretty Little Liars star noted how it wasn't easy to cut out alcohol.
“I definitely had to go through my own process of getting sober — took many, many, many years, many relapses, many dark moments, many falling on my face quite literally, but figuratively as well, to figure out what was working in my life, finding out why I was drinking, because removing alcohol is just one part of it,” Hale continued.
This past January, Hale proudly celebrated three years of remarkable progress.
“Since then, I’ve experienced moments that can only be described as pure miracles and magic. I am deeply grateful every day — for the people who have been guiding lights, for a power greater than myself that loves me unconditionally, and for my own perseverance in not giving up,” she wrote via Instagram to mark the major milestone. “To all of you who have supported my journey, I have felt your love and it means everything to me.”