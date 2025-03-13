Lucy Hale and Harry Jowsey Are 'Dating,' Source Reveals: 'It's Super Casual But Not Brand New'

Lucy Hale and Harry Jowsey are 'dating,' but it's 'super casual,' a source confirmed.

A source spilled that the Heartbreak Island star and the Truth or Dare actress are seeing each other.

Looks like Lucy Hale and Harry Jowsey might be a perfect match!

“[It’s] super casual, but it's not brand new,” the insider shared.

Another source chimed in, revealing the two are in a good spot. “They’re spending time together in [New York City], and it’s very new,” the source explained.

According to the insider, Jowsey “initiated things” by sliding into Hale’s DMs on Instagram.

“It’s casual and they are having fun, but Harry is very into Lucy,” the source noted. “Friends around them think they are very cute and are a good, yet surprising match.”