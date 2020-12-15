Hairstylist Justin Anderson — who is also Kristin Cavallari’s best friend — got personal while speaking about his past and revealed that he put his son up for adoption when he was 18 years old.

The Very Cavallari star — who came out as gay to his family during his junior year of college — admitted on the podcast “Scissoring Isn’t a Thing” that his high school girlfriend got pregnant when she visited him at college. However, since they both grew up Mormon, “there was no talk of abortion.”

“So, we found this beautiful couple,” he explained. “It was an open adoption. We had our son Tyler. I was in the hospital room. I’m 18 by the way. We hand our baby over to the family. And I drive back to college by myself and life goes on.”

Recently, Anderson’s life took a turn when he opened a note on his Instagram account, which was from a stranger. “Three years ago, I am sitting on the couch and I get a direct message from my son literally saying hey,” he recalled. “I go, ‘This kid’s cute. Why is this kid writing for me? I write back, ‘Hey what’s up?’ and he says, ‘Do you know who this is?’ Boom. So, then the whole thing happened.”

The two “started talking on Instagram,” and the reality star eventually met up with him and their respective families “for dinner.”

“He has the most beautiful, sweetest, kindest family,” he gushed. “They raised him so well.” Since their meet-up, Anderson and his biological son have corresponded over “phone calls, texts and that kind of stuff.”

As for what the future holds? “We’ll see where it ends up going,” Anderson stated.

The hair guru also touched upon his strict upbringing and how his parents were aghast when he told them he wanted to go to beauty school. “I wanted to do hair so bad,” he said. “If I had come out to my parents and say I want to do hair for a living, that’s me coming out. No one is going to question it at that point.

“I was trying to be straight. Because I held so many things in, more creative or artsy things, they were genuinely shocked. I waited until my parents were both in Hawaii together and I called them and I’m like, ‘I’m not going back to college. I’m going to go to beauty school,'” he said. “They lost their mind. That was this big type of thing. And then I came out of the closet!”

Anderson got more famous after appearing on Cavallari’s E! show, and the two have been spending time together following her divorce. “Longest relationship of my life,” the 33-year-old captioned a photo of herself with Anderson in September.