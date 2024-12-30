Kristin Cavallari Admits Morgan Wallen Was 'Good in Bed': 'He Was a Great F--- Buddy'
Kristin Cavallari got candid about her fling with country star Morgan Wallen, spilling intimate details about their connection during her appearance on Bunnie Xo's “Dumb Blonde” podcast.
“Quite honestly, I was like, ‘I kind of just want a f--- buddy in Nashville,’” the Very Cavallari star said in a clip from the podcast.
Bunnie quipped that Wallen seemed like “the guy” for the job, to which Cavallari playfully confirmed, “He’s a great f--- buddy.”
Bunnie took the conversation up a notch, asking the mom-of-three if Wallen was a “romantic” partner during their time together.
“I’ve heard he’s great in bed,” the 44-year-old podcast host teased.
“He was good in bed!” Cavallari enthusiastically confirmed as her comment made Bunnie, who is married to country star Jelly Roll, laugh.
“We got another one to confirm!” Bunnie exclaimed. “Morgan, slay, brother, slay!”
Cavallari also revealed that Wallen made a strong impression outside the bedroom, saying he was a “true gentleman” while on their first date.
“He has a big heart, he really does,” the jewelry designer shared, adding she considers Wallen a “good guy.”
She even revealed that Wallen met her children, who were “so excited” about the introduction.
While she had “nothing but good things to say” about him, The Hills star admitted they haven’t spoken in about a year.
She said that Wallen’s lack of being “completely enamored” with her left her a bit frustrated.
“It really threw me!” Cavallari admitted. “I love having the upper hand, and I feel like with him, I didn’t have the upper hand — only time in my life, so it really f----- with me.”
Cavallari confirmed her past relationship with the “You Proof” singer in a playful TikTok trend called “suspect.”
“Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back,” her friend Justin Anderson teased in the clip.
Cavallari, who was linked to Wallen in September 2023, had initially denied she was seeing the “Whiskey Glasses” singer during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
“I’m not dating him,” she stated at the time.
Rumors about their connection started swirling after Cavallari shared that her kids had met “one person” she was dating.
“They asked me to go out with him when they were with me so that they could meet him,” she explained to Us Weekly, hinting that her children were already fans of the mystery man.
Since finalizing her divorce from Jay Cutler in 2020, with whom she shares three children — Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8 — Cavallari has been navigating the dating world.
Most recently, she ended her relationship with TikTok influencer Mark Estes and shared her new approach to finding love.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a deal breaker, but I am not looking to date anyone in entertainment,” she said of her future man on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. “I will never date anyone from the DMs ever again because it attracts the wrong type of guy.”
She added, “I can’t keep dating. Like, I am dating, but, like, I can’t keep doing it.”