Kristin Cavallari Says Mark Estes Has 'Shown Up for Me More Than Anyone Else I've Ever Dated': 'He's Able to Step Up'

Kristin Cavallari, 37, knows not everyone will be on board with her relationship with Mark Estes, 24, but she doesn't care what the haters think!

“I understand what it looks like from the outside world of, like, yeah, I’m dating a 24-year-old, but no one in my life has been like, ‘This is weird.’ Everyone’s like, ‘I get it. It makes sense,'" the reality star said in a new interview, which was published on Thursday, July 25.