Kristin Cavallari Says Mark Estes Has 'Shown Up for Me More Than Anyone Else I've Ever Dated': 'He's Able to Step Up'
Kristin Cavallari, 37, knows not everyone will be on board with her relationship with Mark Estes, 24, but she doesn't care what the haters think!
“I understand what it looks like from the outside world of, like, yeah, I’m dating a 24-year-old, but no one in my life has been like, ‘This is weird.’ Everyone’s like, ‘I get it. It makes sense,'" the reality star said in a new interview, which was published on Thursday, July 25.
When she first met the TikTok star, it was the first time the blonde babe was single, as she was previously married to Jay Cutler for many years. Fortunately, there was no pressure to dive into something new, which is why she believes her romance with Estes works. “I own my own house. I have kids. I don’t need a man for anything other than just pure happiness,” she told Bustle. "Emotionally, he’s able to step up to the plate, and he’s shown up for me more than anyone else I’ve ever dated.”
Cavallari and Cutler, who share three kids, Camden, Jaxon and Saylor, split in 2020 after going through some ups downs, but it was the best thing for her in the long run. “[The divorce] was when I let go of a lot of control, and I let life unfold before me instead of trying to plan everything and control everything. I’m way happier and I’m way more at peace in my life, so it’s working for me,” she noted.
Now, Cavallari is following her heart and drowning out the background noise.
“I’ve had 20 years of people b------- about something I’m doing. I feel like my whole career has led me to this moment,” she shared. “This is the first time in my life I truly have not given a s--- what anybody thinks. I think if people are upset about it, that has nothing to do with me. You don’t know me. My life doesn’t affect you in the slightest. If that’s triggering for someone, they need to take a look in the mirror and figure out why.”
“My celebrity could go away tomorrow and I would be really happy. … I want to work for two or three more years and literally be done and then open up a coffee shop in a little beach town just for fun," she added, declaring she's going to be "done" with Hollywood after her kids graduate high school. "I have a set amount of money in my mind, and then I’m done working. I just want to live a chill life. I’ve been grinding since I was 17, and I’m tired.”