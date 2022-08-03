Kristin Cavallari Warns Fans To 'Trust Your Gut' As She Reveals Engagement To Jay Cutler Was CALLED OFF For Same Reason As Their Divorce

Kristin Cavallari is giving more details about what went wrong in her relationship with Jay Cutler — and why she broke off her engagement in 2011.

“Basically I called off the engagement [for] the same reason I got a divorce, and so I guess if there’s any takeaway from that is you can’t ignore red flags,” Cavallari said. “People don’t change, and you’ve got to trust your gut," she shared.