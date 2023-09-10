Kristin Cavallari Still Believes 'in Marriage and Love' Following Divorce From Jay Cutler: 'I’m Open to It'
After going through a public divorce in 2020, Kristin Cavallari, who was previously married to Jay Cutler, is not ruling out walking down the aisle again one day.
"I still very much believe in marriage and love. I was just really young when I met my ex. So I’m open to it — even after all these horrible dates!" the 36-year-old told Us Weekly in a new interview.
The Laguna Beach star, who shares sons Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 7, with Cutler, also has some important advice to those who may be in the process of splitting up from their partner.
"Remind yourself that everything is temporary. It’s horrible, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Allow yourself grace and know that when you get to the other side, it’s the most beautiful thing," she said.
In the meantime, the Uncommon James founder isn't running to find a new partner.
"I’ll go on a first date with someone and sit there thinking, 'Could you be a stepfather to my children?' And then I’m like, 'No, you suck.' The good thing is I’m not going to waste my time. I have really high standards now because of my kids," she shared, adding that her kiddos are very much in on who she is seeing.
So much so, her three children have met "one person once because they were a fan of his."
"They asked me to go out with him so that they could meet him. I’m very open with them; they know what’s going on in my love life. And they have strong opinions!" she said.
In the past few years, Cavallari has been mingling, but there's no one that has caught her eye just yet. "I’ve gone out with all types of guys — actors, musicians, businessmen, Joe Schmo down the street … I’ve covered all the bases. This is the first time in my life I’ve been single. My first boyfriend was in eighth grade. Then I met my ex-husband at 23," she said.
"Everyone tells me to get on the apps, but someone can be amazing on paper, and you meet them, and they’re a dud. I want that passion. I feel like if it’s meant to be, he’ll find me. I don’t know where — I hardly ever leave my house! Hopefully it will happen at the grocery store," she quipped.
In 2020, Cavallari and the football star, 40, announced they were splitting up after a decade.
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the entrepreneur wrote on Instagram at the time.
"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," she continued. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."