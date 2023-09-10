Kristin Cavallari Still Believes 'in Marriage and Love' Following Divorce From Jay Cutler: 'I’m Open to It'

"I still very much believe in marriage and love. I was just really young when I met my ex. So I’m open to it — even after all these horrible dates!" the 36-year-old told Us Weekly in a new interview.

The Laguna Beach star, who shares sons Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 7, with Cutler, also has some important advice to those who may be in the process of splitting up from their partner.

"Remind yourself that everything is temporary. It’s horrible, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Allow yourself grace and know that when you get to the other side, it’s the most beautiful thing," she said.