Kristin Cavallari Thought Boyfriend Mark Estes Would Be a 'F--- Buddy' When They Met, Pair Are in 'No Rush' to Have Kids
Kristin Cavallari was caught by surprise when she and Mark Estes decided to take their relationship to the next level.
"When I first met him I didn't think it was going to turn into what it's turned into," the reality star, 37, said on the Tuesday, April 16, episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Honest." "He's the hottest man I've ever seen, so I was like, 'Perfect, I'll make him my f--- buddy.' Because I didn't have one. I really haven't had one here in the four years that I've been divorced. Guys, the lack of s-- in my life is real."
"He's also the first guy I've wanted to be taken off of the market for," she continued. "I would say I maybe dated three people and none of them I wanted to really be in a relationship with."
Recently, the blonde babe — who shares sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, plus daughter Saylor, 8, with ex Jay Cutler, spoke about potentially having kids with the TikTok star, 24. However, she clarified her remarks on the podcast.
"It's too soon to tell," she said. "We're just going to slow our roll and continue to date. We're in no rush. I will never rush into anything again. So no, I'm not in the works to have a new baby daddy."
"I thought that was a hard line for me. I've bent on it a little bit. The reality is I feel great. I'm 37. I think if I wanted to have another kid I think could," she added. "Montana is the first guy in four years where I have thought, 'Hmm, maybe I would have another kid.' Everyone else I've gone out with it's like, 'No, I'm not having any more kids.' But you meet the right person and it can change that."
- 'We're Going With the Flow': Kristin Cavallari's Boyfriend Mark Estes Says They've 'Talked' About Having Kids
- Kristin Cavallari Says 'It Makes Me Laugh' That People Think She's 'Paying' Mark Estes, 24, to Be in a Relationship
- Kristin Cavallari, 37, 'Mulling Over' Having Kids With Boyfriend Mark Estes, 24, as Romance Gets 'Pretty Serious'
At this time, the Laguna Beach alum noted she would need to be dating Estes for a while in order to feel like having kids is the right move for both of them.
"I'm taking it day by day, first of all. I'm sort of like, where I'm at in my mind right now is, let's assess where we are at the end of summer. That will be a decent amount of time," she said. "We had the kid conversation because I've had the kid conversation with anyone I go out with. Anyone I go on a date with in the last four years, that comes up because I'm not trying to waste someone's time."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
But Cavallari made it clear that if the two were to embark on expanding their family, she doesn't want to freeze her eggs.
"I have not frozen my eggs. Obviously I thought I was done having kids and I don't know if I am or not," she said. "It's too soon to tell. But I do not plan on freezing my eggs. I'm not going to. I sort of figure if I'm supposed to have another baby, I will. I'm just gonna kind of leave things up to the universe. Who the f--- knows what's going to happen?"