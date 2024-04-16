Kristin Cavallari was caught by surprise when she and Mark Estes decided to take their relationship to the next level.

"When I first met him I didn't think it was going to turn into what it's turned into," the reality star, 37, said on the Tuesday, April 16, episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Honest." "He's the hottest man I've ever seen, so I was like, 'Perfect, I'll make him my f--- buddy.' Because I didn't have one. I really haven't had one here in the four years that I've been divorced. Guys, the lack of s-- in my life is real."