Kristin Cavallari Quits Reality TV: 'It's Just Not for Me Anymore’
Kristin Cavallari is hanging up her reality television cape for good following her latest venture, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.
On a recent episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, the Laguna Beach and The Hills star, 38, shared why she's "very happy" to turn the page on this chapter of her life.
"As fun as it was, it was not normal for me anymore," Cavallari said. "Being on TV is not part of my normal life anymore. I've said it a thousand times about my previous shows, but there is a level of stress that comes with being on a TV show. There just is."
Before Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, the television personality showcased her life in Laguna Beach, which aired from 2004 to 2006, then transitioned to its spinoff, The Hills. She also starred in Very Cavallari, which concluded in 2020 after three seasons, following her split from ex-husband Jay Cutler.
Cavallari described filming Honestly Cavallari as "a lot," noting, "It's funny, because right after I said that I would love to do another season — and I would love to do a podcast tour." However, the reality star has since changed her stance.
"But now that the dust has settled and I've taken a second, I actually don't know that I want to do either one again," she explained.
"I think the show and the podcast tour were both so great," she added. "And the response to the show was amazing."
Despite its success, Cavallari recognized that she achieved her goals and pushed herself outside her comfort zone.
"I got what I needed from it personally [by] pushing myself out of my comfort zone and accomplishing my biggest fear in life," she shared. "I just don't feel like I need to do it again. The show was so good, and with the first season [working so well], I almost don't want to put pressure on myself to have another really good season."
"I just don't think TV is for me anymore, is what I've realized. It's just not," she continued. "We got really lucky with a lot of the natural drama."
Though she's stepping back from reality TV, Cavallari remains grateful for her experiences. "I had so much fun. I loved the show, but I just don't think it's something I want to do again," she said. "I'm really happy having this podcast and [my company] Uncommon James — and that's kind of it. My work-life balance is so good that I don't think I want to rock the boat again."
Discussing her decision publicly feels like a way to solidify her choice. "In a lot of ways, putting this out into the universe is finalizing that decision," she said. "But maybe subconsciously this is kind of what I want to do. I just don't even want to do it again."
Cavallari previously shared that Very Cavallari attracted "the wrong" type of employee to her business.
"I never regret showing any of those startup moments on Very Cavallari because I, actually during that phase, had a lot of entrepreneurs, founders, CEOs coming up to me and saying they really appreciated that I put those real raw, not-glamorous moments on TV," Cavallari said.
"I'm very thankful for the show, because it catapulted Uncommon James to the next level, but I'm really happy now that I do not have cameras in the office," she added. "Because I have the most incredible team who does not care about being on camera. It's a very different type of person."