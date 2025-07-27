Kristin Cavallari Quits Reality TV: 'It's Just Not for Me Anymore’

Kristin Cavallari is hanging up her reality television cape for good following her latest venture, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.

On a recent episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, the Laguna Beach and The Hills star, 38, shared why she's "very happy" to turn the page on this chapter of her life.

"As fun as it was, it was not normal for me anymore," Cavallari said. "Being on TV is not part of my normal life anymore. I've said it a thousand times about my previous shows, but there is a level of stress that comes with being on a TV show. There just is."