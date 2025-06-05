Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Her Fresh Implants in Low-Cut Dress After Plastic Surgery 'Redo': Photos

The carousel of images showcased Cavallari in a body-hugging black midi dress — which put her new knockers on full display with a low-cut, halter-styled neckline.

"New York to kick this thing off," she captioned the post in reference to her new docuseries Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, which premiered on E! and Bravo on Wednesday night and hits Peacock next week.

For the occasion, Cavallari had her hair tied back in a low ponytail and accessorized with black open-toed heels and jewelry from her brand Uncommon James.