Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Her Fresh Implants in Low-Cut Dress After Plastic Surgery 'Redo': Photos
Kristin Cavallari's chest is refreshed and renewed!
The reality television star took to Instagram with a series of stunning snaps on Wednesday, June 4, after revealing she underwent another b----- augmentation surgery during last week's episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast.
Kristin Cavallari's Fresh Rack
The carousel of images showcased Cavallari in a body-hugging black midi dress — which put her new knockers on full display with a low-cut, halter-styled neckline.
"New York to kick this thing off," she captioned the post in reference to her new docuseries Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, which premiered on E! and Bravo on Wednesday night and hits Peacock next week.
For the occasion, Cavallari had her hair tied back in a low ponytail and accessorized with black open-toed heels and jewelry from her brand Uncommon James.
Kristin Cavallari's Followers Drool Over Her New Assets
In the comments section of Cavallari's post, fans and friends alike gushed over the Laguna Beach star's gorgeous figure while shouting out her freshly perky assets.
"The bewbies look hot mawma!!! Congrats 🙌🔥❤️," content creator Caterina Cosentino wrote, as Maren Morris penned, "the body glazzzzze."
"I always chuckle at the 'let me showcase my earrings' when you really are saying, 'check out my rack.' 😆 Still hot though. 🔥," a fan quipped.
One of her followers wasn't pleased with Cavallari's new implants, however, as they declared: "Noooooooooooo. You were so perfect before!!!! Nooooooooo."
Reality Star Explains Need for Second B----- Augmentation Surgery
- Kristin Cavallari's Scary Health Issue Revealed: Reality Star Says a Ruptured Implant 'F------' Up' Her Right 'B-----'
- Kristin Cavallari Treats Herself To Breast Augmentation Following Messy Divorce, Insider Reveals
- Kristin Cavallari Posts Unfiltered Bikini Photo, Admits She's 'Proud Of The Progress' She's Made
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Cavallari's cleavage-baring post comes more than one week after she opened up to her podcast listeners about needing to have another plastic surgery procedure following one of her b----- implants rupturing, as OK! previously reported.
"Something in me was telling me to redo my b----," she explained, noting how they were not "laying how I wanted them to lay" eight years after her initial surgery. "My intuition was saying, redo your b----. Go get your b---- checked out. At least get a consultation."
"What we decided was, 'OK, well, you get in there and see what’s going on,' because we knew something was up," the 38-year-old admitted. "[My doctor] gets in there and I have a ruptured implant, and there is no way of knowing how long this implant was ruptured for."
Cavallari said because her "implant was ruptured," her "body then formed a huge piece of scar tissue around it."
"Which is good because it, kind of, like, holds it all in place. It’s your body’s way of protecting itself," she mentioned.
Kristin Cavallari Is 'Happy' About Her Plastic Surgery Decisions
And while some haters might think Cavallari could do without the cosmetic enhancements, she remains confident in her plastic surgery decisions.
"Right now, in my life is when I need the best b---- imaginable. I’m sure some people won’t understand that and that’s okay, because it’s not your body. It’s my body and I am very healthy," she expressed. "If my vanity is going to come into play with my b----. That’s one area where I’m like, 'You know what? Yeah, I’m going to put silicone in my body.' I’m going to do it and I’m happy about it."